Q2 Results Review: Godrej Consumer, ITC, Dabur, Tata Consumer among top analyst picks in the FMCG space
Q2 Result Review- The FMCG companies volume growth remained slower than desired for organised manufacturers. The Pricing-led growth slowed down, as expected, lowering the value growth. Analysts at Nomura expect 3QFY24 volumes to be better and Softness in input cost will improve margins.
Consumer good manufacturers during the September quarter did not show much spark on volume growth though the improvement in margins with declining raw material prices remained positive to support earnings growth.
