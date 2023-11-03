Q2 results review: Nifty earnings in line so far; 10 top stocks see upgrade, downgrade
The Q2FY24 earnings of Nifty 50 companies have been in line with expectations, with domestic cyclicals fueling growth, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The July-September quarter (Q2) earnings of Nifty 50 companies have been broadly in line with expectations so far with domestic cyclicals, such as BFSI and auto, fuelling earnings growth, said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services in its report on the interim review of the Q2FY24 earnings season.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started