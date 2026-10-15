Q2 results: Tech Mahindra dividend, bonus shares - Double delight for 7 lakh investors | Payout, ratio, record date

Q2 results: Tech Mahindra, on Thursday, reported a sharp 32.74% annual jump in its net consolidated profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹1,585.6 crore for the quarter ended in September 2026. The IT services giant also announced dividend and bonus issue for its 7.44 lakh shareholders.

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Tech Mahindra share price has surged 12.99% in one year and around 38% in three years. Here are all the key highlights from Tech Mahindra Q2 result, dividend and bonus issue announcement.

Tech Mahindra dividend The Pune-headquartered IT services firm announced an interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share, which is 300% of the stock’s face value of ₹5 each. The board has also fixed and recommended a dividend record date.

Tech Mahindra dividend record date The board has fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. As investors must own the stock before the dividend record date, Thursday, October 22, effectively becomes the last day for investors to purchase the stock and qualify for the payout.

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Tech Mahindra bonus issue ratio Tech Mahindra’s board of directors also approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. The board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. Which means that shareholders with one “existing fully paid up equity share of ₹5” will receive new “fully paid-up bonus equity share of face value ₹5 each.”

The board approved “increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 924.3 crore to Rs. 1,000 crore.”

Bonus issue record date The board is yet to confirm the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for bonus corporate action.

Tech Mahindra Q2 result Tech Mahindra reported a net profit of ₹1,585.6 crore in September quarter of FY27. The Pune-based company had reported a net profit of ₹1,194.5 crore in the year-ago period in Q2FY26.

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Its revenue from operations increased by 15.6% on an annual basis to ₹16,180.2 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹13,994.9 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, profit and revenue surged 8% and 3%, respectively.

The company's new deal wins stood at USD 1,023 million in total contract value (TCV), up 25.4 per cent from a year ago. "Deal wins exceeding USD 1 billion in each of the last four quarters reflect the strength of our customer relationships and the trust we have built. With 7.2 per cent year-on-year constant currency growth, we continue to sustain business momentum," stated the firm in its exchange filing,

Tech Mahindra share price trend Tech Mahindra share price closed 4.61% higher at ₹1648.70 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,61,598.83 crore on Thursday. Its share price value has surged 12.99% in one year, 38% in three years and 15.2% in five years.

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