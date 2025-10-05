Q2 results to FOMC minutes: Top five triggers for Indian stock market this week

Stock market next week: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, ended higher on Monday, reversing early losses as strong buying in metal and banking stocks fueled a recovery.

The Sensex advanced about 223 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close above 81,200, while the Nifty 50 added nearly 57 points, or 0.23 per cent, finishing close to 24,894.

According to experts, the market’s rebound during the day was driven by strong demand for metal stocks like Tata Steel, Hindalco, and JSW Steel, along with robust gains in PSU banks and private lenders such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank.

“Markets rebounded amid volatility and managed to close near the week’s high, supported by broad- based buying after the recent sell-off. The tone remained subdued in the initial sessions; however, sentiment improved significantly after the MPC’s policy outcome. As a result, both benchmark indices registered gains of nearly 1%, with the Nifty settling at 24,894.25 and the Sensex at 81,207.17,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking, in a note.

Top five triggers for the Indian stock market Q2 results FY26 The September quarter earnings season for the Indian IT services sector will begin next week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) scheduled to announce its results on October 9.

The IT sector’s Q2 earnings are likely to remain subdued, following a Q1 slowdown caused by tariff-related uncertainties. The overall macroeconomic environment continues to be fragile, further pressured by the recent hike in H1B visa fees announced by US President Donald Trump.

IPO Activity The IPO buzz in the primary market will continue in the coming week as the market is gearing up for strong public issues like Tata Capital IPO and LG Electronics IPO lined up to open for subscription next week.

Around five new IPOs, four in mainboard and one in SME segment, will hit primary market to collectively raise up to ₹28,500 crore.

FOMC Minutes The Federal Reserve is all set to release its meeting minutes on Wednesday, October 8 in the coming week.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), chaired by Jerome Powell, announced a reduction in the benchmark interest rate to 4%–4.25% today after its two-day meeting held on September 16–17. This marks the first rate cut of 2025.

In contrast, during the previous FOMC meeting, Powell had stated that rates would remain unchanged at 4.25%–4.5%. The Federal Reserve had kept interest rates steady for five straight meetings over the past nine months.

US govt shutdown The U.S. government shutdown is poised to continue into next week after the Senate once again rejected both Democratic and Republican funding proposals.

With lawmakers leaving Washington for the weekend and the House indicating no plans for an early return, the political stalemate shows little sign of resolution.

Gold prices Gold prices climbed on Friday, staying close to record levels and on track for a seventh straight weekly advance, fueled by mounting worries about the economic fallout from a prolonged U.S. government shutdown and hopes of interest rate cuts.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,884.19 per ounce at 01:40 p.m. ET (1749 GMT), after touching an all-time high of $3,896.49 on Thursday. The metal has gained over 3% this week.

Back home, gold prices slipped by ₹500 to ₹1,20,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, halting a five-day record-breaking rally, as profit booking by investors and a mild rebound in the US dollar dampened sentiment.

The All India Sarafa Association noted that gold of 99.9% purity had surged by ₹1,100 on Wednesday to reach a lifetime high of ₹1,21,100 per 10 grams.

“Gold showed a strong recovery after opening weak by nearly ₹600 around ₹1,17,000, as prices rebounded steadily to reclaim lost ground and trade near ₹1,17,600. The sharp pullback highlights buyers stepping in on dips, keeping the broader uptrend intact. However, the key trigger lies ahead with the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls and unemployment data today, which are expected to drive high volatility. Given the strong trending price action in recent sessions, sharp two-way moves cannot be ruled out. Key support is placed at ₹1,16,500 and $3,840, while resistance is seen at ₹1,18,500 and $3,900. Overall, Gold remains in a bullish structure but volatility is likely to stay elevated around the data release,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

