Q2 results today: Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Indian Oil, BHEL, Adani Power & more to report earnings

Q2 results today on October 28: At least 180 companies are set to release their July-September quarter financial results today, on Monday, October 28, according to BSE data. Further, several major blue-chip firms and banks are scheduled to declare their Q2 results this week.

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began this month, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the July-September earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Q2 results today — Monday, October 28 Some of the major companies that will announce their Q2FY25 results today are Adani Power, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ambuja Cements, Punjab National Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, BHEL, Federal Bank, IOC, JSW Infrastructure, and Motilal Oswal.

Other names include, Suzlon Energy, Bharti Hexacom, Indian Bank, JSW Infrastructure, Federal Bank, Tata Technologies, Ajanta Pharma, LIC Housing Finance, Indraprastha Gas, Gillette India, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE, Pfizer, Poly Medicure, Firstsource Solutions, Anant Raj, Computer Age Management Services, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Kalpataru Projects International, JBM Auto, LMW, KFin Technologies, Indegene, Welspun Living, Railtel Corporation of India, Vesuvius India, Sapphire Foods India, Elantas Beck India, Quess Corp, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Shree Renuka Sugars, Arvind, Gallantt Ispat, Maharashtra Seamless, Arvind Fashions Limited, Paradeep Phosphates, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, NESCO, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, SIS, Aarti Pharmalabs, Skipper, NOCIL, Supriya Lifescience, Jain Irrigation Systems, Northern Arc Capital, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Kalyani Steels, Nilkamal, PTC India Financial Services, and Ideaforge Technology.

Indian stock market The Indian stock market experienced a broad selloff on Friday, October 25. Both benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—each fell by nearly one percent, while the mid-cap and small-cap sectors saw declines of 2%.

The Sensex dropped 663 points, or 0.83%, closing at 79,402.29. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 fell by 219 points, or 0.90%, to finish at 24,180.80. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices recorded decreases of 1.48% and 2.44%, respectively.

On the outlook for the market today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. (A Pantomath Group Company), said, “The Nifty opened on a flat note but encountered heavy selling pressure, closing at 24,181. The volatility index, INDIA VIX, rose by 4.74% to 14.63, indicating increased market volatility. Technically, Nifty formed a bearish candle on both daily and weekly charts, indicating weakness. The 150-Days Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) is placed near 23,950, along with the previous swing low at 23,893. Thus, index will found good support in the 23,900–23,950 range. On the upside, 24,500 and 24,700 are significant resistance levels, and traders should consider booking profits on any bounce, given the prevailing bearish sentiment."