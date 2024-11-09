Q2 results today: At least 88 companies including Asian Paints, Divis Labs, TVS Electronics, and Uttkarsh Small Finance Bank among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on November 9.

Q2 results today on November 9: At least 88 companies are set to release their July-September quarter financial results today, on Friday, November 9, according to BSE data. Further, several major blue-chip firms and banks are scheduled to declare their Q2 results this week.

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began last month, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the July-September earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Companies including Asian Paints, Divis Labs, TVS Electronics, and Uttkarsh Small Finance Bank among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on November 9.

Q2 results today — Friday, November 9 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd., Steelcast, TVS Electronics, ZIM Laboratories, Shree Vasu Logistics, WH Brady and Company, Virat Industries, Techknowgreen Solutions, Shri Balaji Valve Components, Savera Industries, WEP Solutions, Sellwin Traders, Universal Starch Chem Allied, Shree Rajasthan Syntex, Wires and Fabriks (SA), Zenith Fibres, Vamshi Rubber, Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills, Tiaan Consumer, Rupa and Company, Remus Pharmaceuticals, PAKKA, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, Prithvi Exchange (India), NTC Industries, Raj Television Network, Prajay Engineers Syndicate, S A Tech Software India, Omfurn India, Prismx Global Ventures Limited, Natural Biocon (India), Pentokey Organy (India), NK Industries, PBA Infrastructure, Raj Tube Manufacturing Company, Natraj Proteins, Rajputana Investment and Finance, Raj Packaging Industries, Retro Green Revolution, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, HBL Power Systems.

Other include Epigral, Healthcare Global Enterprises, MSTC, IFGL Refractories, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Kriti Industries (India), Industrial Investment Trust, KSE, Kriti Nutrients, Mawana Sugars, Homesfy Realty, KIC Metaliks, Krishanveer Forge, Kanishk Steel Industries, Kamadgiri Fashion, Mega Flex Plastics, Haryana Leather Chemicals, Maris Spinners, Asian Paints, Divis Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, DOMS Industries, Data Patterns (India), BLACK BOX, ASM Technologies, Atul Auto, Dhunseri Ventures, Dharmaj Crop Guard, CSL Finance, Davangere Sugar Company, Brand Concepts, E Factor Experiences, Brady and Morris Engineering Company, Brooks Laboratories, Chetana Education, B and A, Daikaffil Chemicals India, Bonlon Industries, Affle India, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Andhra Petro, Apollo Finvest (India), Alkali Metals, and Agarwal Fortune India, among others.

