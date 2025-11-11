Q2 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, BSE, RVNL among companies to declare earnings on Tuesday — 11 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, BSE, RVNL, Bharat Forge, Torrent Power, Fortis Healthcare, Biocon are among the companies to declare their results today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Nov 2025, 07:44 AM IST
Q2 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, BSE, RVNL among companies to declare earnings on Tuesday — 11 Nov 2025
Q2 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, BSE, RVNL among companies to declare earnings on Tuesday — 11 Nov 2025(An AI-generated image)

Q2 results today: More than 390 companies will be releasing their September quarter results on Tuesday, November 11. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, BSE, RVNL, Bharat Forge, Torrent Power, Fortis Healthcare, Biocon are among the companies to declare their results today.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 2,500 companies were scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Also Read | Q2 results 2025: Vi, HAL, Tata Motors, IRCTC among companies to declare earnings

BSE Q2 results preview

India’s oldest stock exchange is projected to post another robust quarterly performance in Q2FY26, supported by continued strength in derivatives trading and steady growth in cash market volumes, according to brokerages.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) estimates PAT at 508 crore, marking a 47% year-on-year rise, attributing the improved profitability to lower regulatory and clearing costs. The brokerage anticipates revenue of 1,014 crore — slightly lower than earlier forecasts but still reflecting 36% YoY growth — and expects ongoing momentum in new listings to further enhance revenue from corporate services.

Biocon Q2 results preview

According to market analysts, the pharma company is likely to post mixed performance across segments.

According to Axis Securities Equity Research, the Biosimilars division will serve as the primary growth engine, projecting an 18% year-on-year increase in revenue. The brokerage also expects sequential improvement in gross and EBITDA margins, driven by a more favorable product mix.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025 -

No.Company Name
1Bajaj Finserv
2Bajaj Holdings & Investment
3The Tata Power Company
4Bosch
5BSE Limited
6Fortis Healthcare
7Torrent Power
8Rail Vikas Nigam
9Bharat Forge
10PI Industries
11Max Financial Services
12Biocon
13Container Corporation of India
14Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
15Thermax
16Godrej Industries
17Hindustan Copper
18JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
19Emcure Pharmaceuticals
20EIH
21OneSource Specialty Pharma
22EID Parry (India)
23Bikaji Foods International
24Gujarat State Petronet
25IFCI
26IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
27Kirloskar Oil Engines
28Belrise Industries
29Jupiter Wagons
30AAVAS Financiers
31BLS International Services
32KSB
33Finolex Cables
34RITES
35Edelweiss Financial Services
36Vesuvius India
37Borosil Renewables Ltd.
38Balrampur Chini Mills
39LLOYDS ENTERPRISES
40PC Jeweller
41Transrail Lighting
42Bengal and Assam Company
43GMR Power and Urban Infra
44Rategain Travel Technologies
45Cera Sanitaryware
46Welspun Enterprises
47Atlanta Electricals
48MOIL
49Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
50Rattanindia Enterprises
51Reliance Infrastructure
52Surya Roshni
53Pearl Global Industries
54Sharda Motor Industries
55EPL
56E2E Networks
57Gokaldas Exports
58Seshaasai Technologies
59Responsive Industries
60Indo Count Industries
61Texmaco Rail and Engineering
62Blue Pearl Agriventures
63India Tourism Development Corporation
64PTC India
65Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
66National Fertilizers
67Bharat Rasayan
68TARC
69Ceigall India
70Awfis Space Solutions
71Orchid Pharma
72Suven Life Sciences
73TruAlt Bioenergy
74Marathon Nextgen Realty
75Parag Milk Foods
76Kolte-Patil Developers
77Centum Electronics
78Artemis Medicare Services
79Unichem Laboratories
80TVS Srichakra
81GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY
82Hindware Home Innovation
83Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
84EFC (I)
85M & B Engineering
86Federal-Mogul Goetze
87IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
88Jaykay Enterprises
89Landmark Cars
90Mayur Uniquoters
91Cosmo First
92Yatra Online
93Systematix Corporate Services
94India Pesticides
95A-1
96Antelopus Selan Energy
97Laxmi Dental
98Balmer Lawrie Investment
99Orient Technologies
100Precision Camshafts
101Panama Petrochem
102iValue Infosolutions
103Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
104Stanley Lifestyles
105ESAF Small Finance Bank
106Deccan Cements
107Godavari Biorefineries
108Chaman Lal Setia Exports
109Excel Industries
110Signpost India
111Unicommerce Esolutions
112Madras Fertilizers
113Sportking India
114Atul Auto
115Tembo Global Industries
116Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality
117Dhunseri Ventures
118Tamilnadu Petroproducts
119Krishival Foods
120TVS Electronics
121ICE Make Refrigeration
122Uniphos Enterprises
123Sterling Tools
124Crest Ventures
125Creative Newtech
126Cool Caps Industries
127Abans Financial Services
128GKW
129Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
130Vasa Denticity
131Viviana Power Tech
132TAAL Enterprises
133Arfin India
134Gala Precision Engineering
135Vadilal Enterprises
136Azad India Mobility
137Basilic Fly Studio
138Morganite Crucible (India)
139Dhampur Sugar Mills
140TV Today Network
141Suyog Telematics
142Fermenta Biotech
143Indo Borax and Chemicals
144Spencers Retail Limited - RI
145Titan Biotech
146Axtel Industries
147United Foodbrands
148Anlon Healthcare
149OBSC Perfection
150Trident Techlabs
151Magadh Sugar & Energy
152Kirloskar Electric Co
153Sarla Performance Fibers
154GeeCee Ventures
155DMCC Speciality Chemicals
156NBI Industrial Finance Company
157Transindia Real Estate
158ADC India Communications
159Subex
160Manba Finance
161GFL
162Tera Software
163Cheviot Company
164S Chand and Company Limited
165HT Media
166RBZ Jewellers
167Digispice Technologies
168Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
169Kiran Vyapar
170Pyramid Technoplast
171Black Rose Industries
172Modi Naturals
173Kronox Lab Sciences
174Transworld Shipping Lines
175Vikram Thermo India
176Euro Panel Products
177Haldyn Glass
178MKVENTURES CAPITAL
179Megatherm Induction
180Amanta Healthcare
181Sahaj Solar
182Alphalogic Techsys
183Valiant Laboratories
184TechEra Engineering India
185Tirupati Forge
186Tiger Logistics India
187Bafna Pharmaceuticals
188Orient Bell
189Dhabriya Polywood
190Dev Accelerator
191Nila Infrastructures
192Filatex Fashions
193Lokesh Machines
194Giriraj Civil Developers
195Shradha Infraprojects
196Trident Lifeline
197Quest Capital Markets
198KCP Sugar Ind Corp
199The Byke Hospitality
200Kaka Industries
201Asahi Songwon Colors
202Almondz Global Securities
203Precision Electronics
204Arihant Academy
205Sundaram Brake Linings
206Starteck Finance Limited
207Shreyans Industries
208Envirotech Systems
209L T Elevator
210Ahmedabad Stellcr
211RR Financial Consultants
212CapitalNumbers Infotech
213Jayshree Tea and Industries
214DJ Mediaprint & Logistics
215Meta Infotech
216Anlon Technology Solutions
217Alacrity Securities
218Agarwal Toughened Glass India
219Pritika Auto Industries
220Kamdhenu Ventures
221Sikko Industries
222Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
223Rotographics (India)
224Excel Realty N Infra
225Rossell India
226Sattrix Information Security
227Him Teknoforge
228Bambino Agro Industries
229Bharat Road Network
230Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
231Raj Television Network
232DHP India
233HCP Plastene Bulkpack
234Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals
235Upsurge Investment and Finance
236Duncan Engineering
237Avi Ansh Textile
238Dhoot Industrial Finance
239Crown Lifters
240Coromandel Engineering Company
Q2 ResultsIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQ2 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, BSE, RVNL among companies to declare earnings on Tuesday — 11 Nov 2025
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.