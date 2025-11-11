Q2 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, BSE, RVNL among companies to declare earnings on Tuesday — 11 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: More than 390 companies will be releasing their September quarter results on Tuesday, November 11. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, BSE, RVNL, Bharat Forge, Torrent Power, Fortis Healthcare, Biocon are among the companies to declare their results today.

Advertisement

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 2,500 companies were scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

BSE Q2 results preview India’s oldest stock exchange is projected to post another robust quarterly performance in Q2FY26, supported by continued strength in derivatives trading and steady growth in cash market volumes, according to brokerages.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) estimates PAT at ₹508 crore, marking a 47% year-on-year rise, attributing the improved profitability to lower regulatory and clearing costs. The brokerage anticipates revenue of ₹1,014 crore — slightly lower than earlier forecasts but still reflecting 36% YoY growth — and expects ongoing momentum in new listings to further enhance revenue from corporate services.

Advertisement

Biocon Q2 results preview According to market analysts, the pharma company is likely to post mixed performance across segments.

According to Axis Securities Equity Research, the Biosimilars division will serve as the primary growth engine, projecting an 18% year-on-year increase in revenue. The brokerage also expects sequential improvement in gross and EBITDA margins, driven by a more favorable product mix.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025 -