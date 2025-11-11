Q2 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, BSE, RVNL among companies to declare earnings on Tuesday — 11 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: More than 390 companies will be releasing their September quarter results on Tuesday, November 11. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power, BSE, RVNL, Bharat Forge, Torrent Power, Fortis Healthcare, Biocon are among the companies to declare their results today.
It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 2,500 companies were scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.
“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
India’s oldest stock exchange is projected to post another robust quarterly performance in Q2FY26, supported by continued strength in derivatives trading and steady growth in cash market volumes, according to brokerages.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) estimates PAT at ₹508 crore, marking a 47% year-on-year rise, attributing the improved profitability to lower regulatory and clearing costs. The brokerage anticipates revenue of ₹1,014 crore — slightly lower than earlier forecasts but still reflecting 36% YoY growth — and expects ongoing momentum in new listings to further enhance revenue from corporate services.
According to market analysts, the pharma company is likely to post mixed performance across segments.
According to Axis Securities Equity Research, the Biosimilars division will serve as the primary growth engine, projecting an 18% year-on-year increase in revenue. The brokerage also expects sequential improvement in gross and EBITDA margins, driven by a more favorable product mix.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Bajaj Finserv
|2
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|3
|The Tata Power Company
|4
|Bosch
|5
|BSE Limited
|6
|Fortis Healthcare
|7
|Torrent Power
|8
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|9
|Bharat Forge
|10
|PI Industries
|11
|Max Financial Services
|12
|Biocon
|13
|Container Corporation of India
|14
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
|15
|Thermax
|16
|Godrej Industries
|17
|Hindustan Copper
|18
|JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|19
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|20
|EIH
|21
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|22
|EID Parry (India)
|23
|Bikaji Foods International
|24
|Gujarat State Petronet
|25
|IFCI
|26
|IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
|27
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|28
|Belrise Industries
|29
|Jupiter Wagons
|30
|AAVAS Financiers
|31
|BLS International Services
|32
|KSB
|33
|Finolex Cables
|34
|RITES
|35
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|36
|Vesuvius India
|37
|Borosil Renewables Ltd.
|38
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|39
|LLOYDS ENTERPRISES
|40
|PC Jeweller
|41
|Transrail Lighting
|42
|Bengal and Assam Company
|43
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|44
|Rategain Travel Technologies
|45
|Cera Sanitaryware
|46
|Welspun Enterprises
|47
|Atlanta Electricals
|48
|MOIL
|49
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|50
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|51
|Reliance Infrastructure
|52
|Surya Roshni
|53
|Pearl Global Industries
|54
|Sharda Motor Industries
|55
|EPL
|56
|E2E Networks
|57
|Gokaldas Exports
|58
|Seshaasai Technologies
|59
|Responsive Industries
|60
|Indo Count Industries
|61
|Texmaco Rail and Engineering
|62
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|63
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|64
|PTC India
|65
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|66
|National Fertilizers
|67
|Bharat Rasayan
|68
|TARC
|69
|Ceigall India
|70
|Awfis Space Solutions
|71
|Orchid Pharma
|72
|Suven Life Sciences
|73
|TruAlt Bioenergy
|74
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|75
|Parag Milk Foods
|76
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|77
|Centum Electronics
|78
|Artemis Medicare Services
|79
|Unichem Laboratories
|80
|TVS Srichakra
|81
|GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY
|82
|Hindware Home Innovation
|83
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|84
|EFC (I)
|85
|M & B Engineering
|86
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|87
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|88
|Jaykay Enterprises
|89
|Landmark Cars
|90
|Mayur Uniquoters
|91
|Cosmo First
|92
|Yatra Online
|93
|Systematix Corporate Services
|94
|India Pesticides
|95
|A-1
|96
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|97
|Laxmi Dental
|98
|Balmer Lawrie Investment
|99
|Orient Technologies
|100
|Precision Camshafts
|101
|Panama Petrochem
|102
|iValue Infosolutions
|103
|Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
|104
|Stanley Lifestyles
|105
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|106
|Deccan Cements
|107
|Godavari Biorefineries
|108
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|109
|Excel Industries
|110
|Signpost India
|111
|Unicommerce Esolutions
|112
|Madras Fertilizers
|113
|Sportking India
|114
|Atul Auto
|115
|Tembo Global Industries
|116
|Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality
|117
|Dhunseri Ventures
|118
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|119
|Krishival Foods
|120
|TVS Electronics
|121
|ICE Make Refrigeration
|122
|Uniphos Enterprises
|123
|Sterling Tools
|124
|Crest Ventures
|125
|Creative Newtech
|126
|Cool Caps Industries
|127
|Abans Financial Services
|128
|GKW
|129
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|130
|Vasa Denticity
|131
|Viviana Power Tech
|132
|TAAL Enterprises
|133
|Arfin India
|134
|Gala Precision Engineering
|135
|Vadilal Enterprises
|136
|Azad India Mobility
|137
|Basilic Fly Studio
|138
|Morganite Crucible (India)
|139
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|140
|TV Today Network
|141
|Suyog Telematics
|142
|Fermenta Biotech
|143
|Indo Borax and Chemicals
|144
|Spencers Retail Limited - RI
|145
|Titan Biotech
|146
|Axtel Industries
|147
|United Foodbrands
|148
|Anlon Healthcare
|149
|OBSC Perfection
|150
|Trident Techlabs
|151
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|152
|Kirloskar Electric Co
|153
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|154
|GeeCee Ventures
|155
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|156
|NBI Industrial Finance Company
|157
|Transindia Real Estate
|158
|ADC India Communications
|159
|Subex
|160
|Manba Finance
|161
|GFL
|162
|Tera Software
|163
|Cheviot Company
|164
|S Chand and Company Limited
|165
|HT Media
|166
|RBZ Jewellers
|167
|Digispice Technologies
|168
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|169
|Kiran Vyapar
|170
|Pyramid Technoplast
|171
|Black Rose Industries
|172
|Modi Naturals
|173
|Kronox Lab Sciences
|174
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|175
|Vikram Thermo India
|176
|Euro Panel Products
|177
|Haldyn Glass
|178
|MKVENTURES CAPITAL
|179
|Megatherm Induction
|180
|Amanta Healthcare
|181
|Sahaj Solar
|182
|Alphalogic Techsys
|183
|Valiant Laboratories
|184
|TechEra Engineering India
|185
|Tirupati Forge
|186
|Tiger Logistics India
|187
|Bafna Pharmaceuticals
|188
|Orient Bell
|189
|Dhabriya Polywood
|190
|Dev Accelerator
|191
|Nila Infrastructures
|192
|Filatex Fashions
|193
|Lokesh Machines
|194
|Giriraj Civil Developers
|195
|Shradha Infraprojects
|196
|Trident Lifeline
|197
|Quest Capital Markets
|198
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|199
|The Byke Hospitality
|200
|Kaka Industries
|201
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|202
|Almondz Global Securities
|203
|Precision Electronics
|204
|Arihant Academy
|205
|Sundaram Brake Linings
|206
|Starteck Finance Limited
|207
|Shreyans Industries
|208
|Envirotech Systems
|209
|L T Elevator
|210
|Ahmedabad Stellcr
|211
|RR Financial Consultants
|212
|CapitalNumbers Infotech
|213
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|214
|DJ Mediaprint & Logistics
|215
|Meta Infotech
|216
|Anlon Technology Solutions
|217
|Alacrity Securities
|218
|Agarwal Toughened Glass India
|219
|Pritika Auto Industries
|220
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|221
|Sikko Industries
|222
|Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
|223
|Rotographics (India)
|224
|Excel Realty N Infra
|225
|Rossell India
|226
|Sattrix Information Security
|227
|Him Teknoforge
|228
|Bambino Agro Industries
|229
|Bharat Road Network
|230
|Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
|231
|Raj Television Network
|232
|DHP India
|233
|HCP Plastene Bulkpack
|234
|Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals
|235
|Upsurge Investment and Finance
|236
|Duncan Engineering
|237
|Avi Ansh Textile
|238
|Dhoot Industrial Finance
|239
|Crown Lifters
|240
|Coromandel Engineering Company