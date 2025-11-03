Q2 results today: Bharti Airtel, Titan, Power Grid among companies to declare earnings on Monday — 3 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: Around 80 companies will be releasing their September quarterly results today, Monday, November 3, 2025. Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation of India, Ambuja Cements, Tata Consumer Products are among the top companies that will announce their second-quarter earnings today.

It has been an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies were scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results preview According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Airtel's Q2 revenue to increase 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹50,833.9 crore, while EBITDA is expected to grow 2.7 per cent to ₹28,588.6 crore, driven by consistent subscriber additions in its India wireless segment. On a year-on-year basis (Q2FY25), these figures represent growth of 22.6 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.

Kotak projects roughly 1.2 million wireless net additions, remaining flat quarter-on-quarter, and anticipates ARPU to rise to ₹255.

Titan Q2 preview JM Financial projects standalone sales growth of around 6% year-on-year, or 13% excluding bullion, mainly supported by a 12% rise in jewellery sales (excluding bullion), an 18% increase in watches, and a 12% uptick in eyewear. The brokerage anticipates the standalone jewellery EBIT margin at 11.1%, roughly 30 basis points lower than last year, owing to high gold prices and a slower mix of studded jewellery.

Nevertheless, overall standalone EBITDA and PAT are expected to jump 43% and 46% year-on-year, respectively, driven largely by the low base effect from last year’s customs duty-related losses.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Monday, Nov 3, 2025 - ACME Solar Holdings Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd., Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., AWL Agri Business Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bharti Hexacom Ltd., BEML Land Assets Ltd., Cantabil Retail India Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., GE Vernova T&D India Ltd., Harshdeep Hortico Ltd., IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd., Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Kartik Investments Trust Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd., Libord Securities Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Max Estates Ltd., Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd., Naperol Investments Ltd., Next Mediaworks Ltd., Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd., National Peroxide Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd., Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd., Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd., Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd., Resonance Specialties Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Standard Industries Ltd., Stove Kraft Ltd., Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., TBO TEK Ltd., Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd., Timken India Ltd., Titan Company Ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd. and Wockhardt Ltd.