Q2 results today: Coal India, IndiGo, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, HPCL, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, UTI & more to report earnings

At least 20 companies including Coal India, IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation, UTI AMC, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, and Hindustan Petroleum, among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on October 25.

At least 20 companies including Coal India, IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation, UTI AMC, Bank of Baroda, and Hindustan Petroleum, among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on October 25.
At least 20 companies including Coal India, IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation, UTI AMC, Bank of Baroda, and Hindustan Petroleum, among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on October 25.

Q2 results today on October 25: At least 20 companies are set to release their July-September quarter financial results today, on Friday, October 25, according to BSE data. Further, several major blue-chip firms and banks are scheduled to declare their Q2 results this week.

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began this month, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Q2 results today — Friday, October 25

Coal India, Bank of Baroda, JSW Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Electronics, InterGlobe Aviation, Cholamandalam Investment, DLF, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IDBI Bank, Inox Wind, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Macrotech Developers, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shriram Finance, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, UTI Asset Management Company, among others.

Indian stock market

The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open flat on Friday tracking mixed global market cues. On October 24 (Thursday), the Indian stock market indices ended choppy session flat with a negative bias amid selling in FMCG and realty stocks.

The Sensex eased 16.82 points, or 0.02%, to close at 80,065.16, while the Nifty 50 settled 36.10 points, or 0.15%, lower at 24,399.40.

Muhurat Trading 2024

As India gears up for the festive season, the stock markets are preparing for the annual Muhurat Trading session, a unique one-hour event held on Diwali. The stock exchanges, BSE and NSE have set the Muhurat Trading timing as 6 pm to 7.10 pm on November 1, according to notices on the respective websites.

Participants should be aware that all intraday positions will be automatically squared off 15 minutes before the session ends. This requires careful planning for those engaging in same-day trades.

Stockbrokers in India treat Diwali as the start of their financial new year. While it is a symbolic event, Muhurat Trading represents optimism and growth in the business season ahead. The session encourages confidence in the stock market and reflects the spirit of prosperity for the coming year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

