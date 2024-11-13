Q2 results today: At least 579 companies including Eicher Motors, Vodafone Idea, Apollo Tyres, Godrej Industries, Sun TV, Torrent Power, Thermax, and Kalyan Jewellers, among others, will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on November 13.

Q2 results today on November 13: At least 579 companies are set to release their July-September quarter financial results today, on Wednesday, November 13, according to BSE data. Further, several major blue-chip firms and banks are scheduled to declare their Q2 results this week.

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began last month in October 2024, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the July-September earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Companies including Eicher Motors, Vodafone Idea, Apollo Tyres, Godrej Industries, Sun TV, Torrent Power, Thermax, and Kalyan Jewellers among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings today, on November 13 (Wednesday).

Q2 results today — Wednesday, November 13 Eicher Motors, Vodafone Idea, Apollo Tyres, Godrej Industries, Sun TV, Torrent Power, Thermax, Kalyan Jewellers, Solar Industries India, PI Industries, Alkem Laboratories, Deepak Nitrite, and more.

Bayer CropScience, Brigade Enterprises, NBCC (India), SKF India, Wockhardt, AstraZeneca Pharma, Century Plyboards, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers IFCI, KSB, Redtape, Happiest Minds Technologies, Prism Johnson, Thomas Cook (India), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem., Shilpa Medicare, Senco Gold, Kama Holdings, Varroc Engineering, HEG, Dilip Buildcon, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, Refex Industries, KRBL, Unichem Laboratories, Jindal Worldwide, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Borosil, Optiemus Infracom, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Banco Products (India), Sequent Scientific, Oriana Power, Magellanic Cloud, VRL Logistics, Sky Gold, Dynamatic Technologies, Pitti Engineering, Kaveri Seed Company, Uflex, Fineotex Chemical, Patel Engineering Company, Exicom Tele-Systems, FIEM Industries, Ramky Infrastructure, Venus Pipes and Tubes, Fischer Medical Ventures, Lumax Auto Technologies, Lancer Containers Lines, Ashiana Housing.

And Ddev Plastiks Industries, Kalyani Investment Company, Jash Engineering, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, DCW, Precision Camshafts, Foseco India, Systematix Corporate Services, Dredging Corporation India, Arkade Developers, Veritas, Unitech, Platinum Industries, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Dish TV India, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Kilburn Engineering, Kiri Industries, NIBE, Panacea Biotec, Yasho Industries, Heranba Industries, Cosmo First, Andrew Yule and Company, Bajaj Steel Industries, AGI Infra, Renaissance Global, Sigachi Industries, Sadhana Nitrochem, Vardhman Holdings, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, IRM Energy, Madras Fertilizers, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation, Electrotherm (India), India Nippon Electricals, Yuken India, Arman Financial Services, Kopran, VLS Finance, Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited, Fratelli Vineyards, KMC Speciality Hospitals, Western Carriers India, Shree Digvijay Cement Company, GRM Overseas, Saurashtra Cement, Gulshan Polyols, Munjal Auto Industries, 3B BlackBio Dx, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers, and more.

