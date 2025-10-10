Q2 Results Today: Elecon Engineering Company, Waaree Renewable Technologies among companies declaring earnings on Oct 10

Q2 Results Today, 10 October: Waaree Renewable Technologies, Elecon Engineering are some of the major companies among the 16 companies that are scheduled to release their Q2 earnings report today on October 10.

Advertisement

In total, around 50 companies are listed to announce their Q2FY26 results during the week of October 5 to October 12, with the official Q2 results season starting from October 9. These include major names such as Tata Consultancy Services, Avenue Supermarts, Elecon Engineering Company and Waaree Renewable Technologies among others.

Investors are watching keenly as companies continue to declare their June quarter earnings of the current financial year. The corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices of the companies who declare their quarterly earnings enables investors to chalk out their investment strategy.

Q2 Results Today: Friday, 10 October 2025 With the Q2 results season starting, at least 16 companies will declared their earnings for the July-September quarter, according to information on the BSE website. Here is a list of the companies declaring Q2 results today:

Advertisement

AAA Technologies Ltd, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd, Antariksh Industries Ltd, Bizotic Commercial Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Evoq Remedies Ltd, GK Energy Ltd, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, Oswal Overseas Ltd, Priya Ltd, Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd, Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Indosolar Ltd, and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.

TCS announces Q2 results Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday declared its Q2 results for FY26.

TCS Q2 net profit fell 3.8% QoQ to ₹12,075 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue increased 3.7% QoQ to ₹65,799 crore, with CC revenue growth at 0.8%. EBIT rose 6.8% to ₹16,565 crore, while EBIT margin improved by 70 bps to 25.2%, QoQ. TCS board declared a dividend of ₹11 per share.

Advertisement

The IT major also announced strategic investments, including a new business entity to build world class AI infrastructure with 1 GW capacity AI datacenter in India and the acquisition of 100% stake in ListEngage.

Indian stock markets close in green On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended higher, with both the benchmark indices gaining around half a percent each, led by buying across the board.