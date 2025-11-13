Q2 results today: Hero MotoCorp, LG Electronics, GMR Airports among firms to declare earnings on Thursday — 12 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: Around 600 companies will be reporting their September quarter results (Q2 FY26) on Thursday, November 12. Hero MotoCorp, LG Electronics, GMR Airports, Muthoot Finance, Eicher Motors, Bharat Dynamics, Vishal Mega Mart, Voltas, Jubilant Foodworks among companies to declare their earnings today.
It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 2,500 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.
“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Hero MotoCorp is projected to deliver strong earnings for the September quarter, supported by robust festive demand, a recovery in volumes, and an improved product mix.
According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, the company has made a smart comeback in Q2, posting 11% YoY volume growth and strong 24% QoQ growth.
“Given healthy volumes and stable input costs, we expect margins to improve 70bp YoY to 15.2%. On the back of healthy volume growth and margin expansion, PAT is expected to grow 20% YoY in 2Q,” the firm said in a note.
Motilal Oswal believes that Eicher Motors' RE has significantly outperformed the industry with 43% YoY volume growth in Q2.
“On the back of strong volume growth, we expect margins to improve by +160bp QoQ. It has underperformed the CV industry and posted 5% YoY growth. We expect the margin to improve 160bp YoY (-30bp QoQ) to 8.7%. Overall, we expect consol PAT to grow 31% YoY for EIM,” it said.
Brokerage firm Choice Broking anticipates better traction across missile programmes (Akash, ATGM, QRSAM), helping drive 30–35% YoY revenue growth.
It further expects the margin should expand meaningfully, likely reaching 20%, as fixed-cost absorption improves and product mix tilts towards higher-value systems.
“We also expect healthy PAT growth, aided by lower interest burdens (BDL is nearly debt-free) and operating leverage. But overall, we remain constructive; execution in Q2 will set the tone for the rest of FY26,” the firm said in a note.
|No. | Company Name
|| 1 | Eicher Motors
|| 2 | Muthoot Finance
|| 3 | LG Electronics India
|| 4 | Samvardhana Motherson International
|| 5 | Hero Motocorp
|| 6 | GMR Airports
|| 7 | Alkem Laboratories
|| 8 | Vishal Mega Mart
|| 9 | Bharat Dynamics
|| 10 | Page Industries
|| 11 | Voltas
|| 12 | Jubilant Foodworks
|| 13 | Ipca Laboratories
|| 14 | Apollo Tyres
|| 15 | ITI
|| 16 | New India Assurance Company
|| 17 | NBCC (India)
|| 18 | PTC Industries
|| 19 | National Securities Depository
|| 20 | Ventive Hospitality
|| 21 | Concord Biotech
|| 22 | PG Electroplast
|| 23 | Trident
|| 24 | Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|| 25 | Granules India
|| 26 | Tega Industries
|| 27 | TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS
|| 28 | Banco Products (India)
|| 29 | Eureka Forbes
|| 30 | Sonata Software
|| 31 | Relaxo Footwears
|| 32 | Tilaknagar Industries
|| 33 | Rubicon Research
|| 34 | MMTC
|| 35 | Astra Microwave Products
|| 36 | Aether Industries
|| 37 | Kama Holdings
|| 38 | Orkla India
|| 39 | Marksans Pharma
|| 40 | KRBL
|| 41 | Religare Enterprises
|| 42 | Garware Hi-Tech Films
|| 43 | Shilpa Medicare
|| 44 | Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|| 45 | Oswal Pumps
|| 46 | Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals
|| 47 | Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services
|| 48 | Dilip Buildcon
|| 49 | HMT
|| 50 | Ajax Engineering
|| 51 | Ashapura Minechem
|| 52 | ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|| 53 | Chemplast Sanmar
|| 54 | Technocraft Industries (India)
|| 55 | Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|| 56 | Infibeam Avenues
|| 57 | TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|| 58 | Sky Gold and Diamonds
|| 59 | Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
|| 60 | Ramky Infrastructure
|| 61 | Uflex
|| 62 | Nalwa Sons Investment
|| 63 | Jindal Worldwide
|| 64 | TechNVision Ventures
|| 65 | Sandhar Technologies
|| 66 | Maithan Alloys
|| 67 | Premier Explosives
|| 68 | Jash Engineering
|| 69 | Patel Engineering Company
|| 70 | Hikal
|| 71 | Polyplex Corporation
|| 72 | Man Industries (India)
|| 73 | GRM Overseas
|| 74 | Som Distilleries and Breweries
|| 75 | Honda India Power Products Limited
|| 76 | Jai Corp
|| 77 | KCP
|| 78 | Indokem
|| 79 | Rajesh Power Services
|| 80 | Shalby
|| 81 | Capacite Infraprojects
|| 82 | Sri Adhikari Brothers Television
|| 83 | Kernex Microsystems (India)
|| 84 | Genesys International Corporation
|| 85 | GE Power India
|| 86 | Dollar Industries
|| 87 | ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS
|| 88 | Shukra Pharmaceuticals
|| 89 | Unitech
|| 90 | Talbros Automotive Components
|| 91 | Indo Tech Transformers
|| 92 | Arman Financial Services
|| 93 | GOCL Corporation
|| 94 | Frontier Springs
|| 95 | Rupa and Company
|| 96 | SPML Infra
|| 97 | AAYUSH ART AND BULLION
|| 98 | Mobavenue AI Tech
|| 99 | JNK India
|| 100 | Expleo Solutions
|| 101 | Renaissance Global
|| 102 | Finkurve Financial Services
|| 103 | Platinum Industries
|| 104 | Rishabh Instruments
|| 105 | Jindal Photo
|| 106 | Balaji Telefilms
|| 107 | Raj Rayon Industries
|| 108 | SRM Contractors
|| 109 | Paramount Communications
|| 110 | IZMO
|| 111 | Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|| 112 | Mahamaya Steel Industries
|| 113 | Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|| 114 | Andrew Yule and Company
|| 115 | Yuken India
|| 116 | Faze Three
|| 117 | Wealth First Portfolio Managers
|| 118 | Swelect Energy Systems
|| 119 | 3B BlackBio Dx
|| 120 | Themis Medicare
|| 121 | Walchandnagar Industries
|| 122 | Matrimony.com
|| 123 | Amines and Plasticizers
|| 124 | Max India Limited
|| 125 | Control Print
|| 126 | Gem Aromatics
|| 127 | GRP
