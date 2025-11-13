Q2 results today: Hero MotoCorp, LG Electronics, GMR Airports among firms to declare earnings on Thursday — 12 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: Around 600 companies will be reporting their September quarter results (Q2 FY26) on Thursday, November 12. Hero MotoCorp, LG Electronics, GMR Airports, Muthoot Finance, Eicher Motors, Bharat Dynamics, Vishal Mega Mart, Voltas, Jubilant Foodworks among companies to declare their earnings today.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 2,500 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp Q2 results preview Hero MotoCorp is projected to deliver strong earnings for the September quarter, supported by robust festive demand, a recovery in volumes, and an improved product mix.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, the company has made a smart comeback in Q2, posting 11% YoY volume growth and strong 24% QoQ growth.

“Given healthy volumes and stable input costs, we expect margins to improve 70bp YoY to 15.2%. On the back of healthy volume growth and margin expansion, PAT is expected to grow 20% YoY in 2Q,” the firm said in a note.

Eicher Motors Q2 results preview Motilal Oswal believes that Eicher Motors' RE has significantly outperformed the industry with 43% YoY volume growth in Q2.

“On the back of strong volume growth, we expect margins to improve by +160bp QoQ. It has underperformed the CV industry and posted 5% YoY growth. We expect the margin to improve 160bp YoY (-30bp QoQ) to 8.7%. Overall, we expect consol PAT to grow 31% YoY for EIM,” it said.

Bharat Dynamics Q2 results preview Brokerage firm Choice Broking anticipates better traction across missile programmes (Akash, ATGM, QRSAM), helping drive 30–35% YoY revenue growth.

It further expects the margin should expand meaningfully, likely reaching 20%, as fixed-cost absorption improves and product mix tilts towards higher-value systems.

“We also expect healthy PAT growth, aided by lower interest burdens (BDL is nearly debt-free) and operating leverage. But overall, we remain constructive; execution in Q2 will set the tone for the rest of FY26,” the firm said in a note.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Thursday, Nov 13, 2025 -