Q2 results 2026 today Oct 19 Monday: Hindustan Zinc, IREDA, L&T Tech, Union Bank among 35 firms to announce earnings

Indian benchmarks posted a second straight week of gains, with the Nifty and Sensex rising after a sharp recovery. Investors will watch quarterly earnings from 35 companies on October 19, including Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Zinc, UltraTech Cement and IREDA, as markets are expected to remain volatile.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published19 Oct 2026, 01:00 AM IST
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Q2 results 2026 today: Hindustan Zinc, IREDA, L&T Tech, Union Bank among 35 firms to report their quarterly earnings on Monday, October 19. (AI image for representational purpose)
Q2 results 2026 today: Hindustan Zinc, IREDA, L&T Tech, Union Bank among 35 firms to report their quarterly earnings on Monday, October 19. (AI image for representational purpose)

Q2 results 2026 today: Hindustan Zinc, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), L&T Technology Services Limited, Union Bank of India, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finance, and Aerpace Industries are among the 35 companies will announce their second quarter earnings on Monday, October 19.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile, after seeing sharp rally over the last week. Nifty 50 has surged 2.49%, whereas BSE Sensex has jumped nearly 3.30% over the past five trading sessions.

As investors will closely track earnings for the quarter ended in September, here are all the details about Q2 results 2026 scheduled for today.

Q2 results today

Bajaj Finance, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Gallant Ispat Limited, Hindustan Zinc, HFCL, Modern Steels Limited, UltraTech Cement, Waaree Renewable Technologies, etc will announce their Q2FY27 results on Monday, October 19. Check full list below.

Company announcing Q2 results today
Aerpace Industries Ltd
AksharChem India Ltd-$
A-One Steels India Ltd
Bajaj Finance Ltd
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd-$
Bloom Industries Ltd
Delta Corp Ltd
Elevate Campuses Ltd
Gallantt Ispat Ltd
GOCL Corporation Ltd-$
HFCL Ltd
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
Just Dial Ltd
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd
L&T Technology Services Ltd
Malt Land Distilleries Ltd
Modern Steels Ltd-$
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd
Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd
Modern Dairies Ltd
Nelco Ltd
Ontic Finserve Ltd
Piramal Finance Ltd
Quint Digital Ltd
Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd
SML Mahindra Ltd
Sobha Ltd
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
UltraTech Cement Ltd
Union Bank of India
Varmora Granito Ltd
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
Yash Management & Satellite Ltd

Stock market today

The Indian benchmark indices logged their second consecutive week of gains, with Nifty and Sensex staging a sharp recovery above their vital short-term moving averages with settling the week at 23,146 and 74,729. The sharp rally in the Indian stock market was driven by in-line IT sector earnings, rally in tech stocks post sell-off in international AI and semiconductor stocks, cooling US Treasury bond yields, etc.

“Nifty has rebounded sharply from its 200-week EMA and ascending trendline support near 22200, gaining 2.78% this week following the recent correction. The index has established a strong base on the daily chart and reclaimed its 21-day EMA near 22900, signalling improving momentum. As long as Nifty sustains above this level, buying interest is likely to persist, making a buy-on-dips strategy prudent. On the upside, the 55-day EMA near 23360 remains the immediate resistance. A decisive breakout above this hurdle could strengthen the recovery and trigger further buying momentum, opening the door for an upside move towards 23600,” stated Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd.

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