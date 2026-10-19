Q2 results 2026 today Oct 19 Monday: Hindustan Zinc, IREDA, L&T Tech, Union Bank among 35 firms to announce earnings

Q2 results 2026 today: Hindustan Zinc, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), L&T Technology Services Limited, Union Bank of India, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finance, and Aerpace Industries are among the 35 companies will announce their second quarter earnings on Monday, October 19.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile, after seeing sharp rally over the last week. Nifty 50 has surged 2.49%, whereas BSE Sensex has jumped nearly 3.30% over the past five trading sessions.

As investors will closely track earnings for the quarter ended in September, here are all the details about Q2 results 2026 scheduled for today.

Q2 results today

Bajaj Finance, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Gallant Ispat Limited, Hindustan Zinc, HFCL, Modern Steels Limited, UltraTech Cement, Waaree Renewable Technologies, etc will announce their Q2FY27 results on Monday, October 19. Check full list below.

Company announcing Q2 results today Aerpace Industries Ltd AksharChem India Ltd-$ A-One Steels India Ltd Bajaj Finance Ltd Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd-$ Bloom Industries Ltd Delta Corp Ltd Elevate Campuses Ltd Gallantt Ispat Ltd GOCL Corporation Ltd-$ HFCL Ltd Hindustan Zinc Ltd Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Just Dial Ltd Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd L&T Technology Services Ltd Malt Land Distilleries Ltd Modern Steels Ltd-$ Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd Modern Dairies Ltd Nelco Ltd Ontic Finserve Ltd Piramal Finance Ltd Quint Digital Ltd Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd SML Mahindra Ltd Sobha Ltd Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd UltraTech Cement Ltd Union Bank of India Varmora Granito Ltd Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd Yash Management & Satellite Ltd

Stock market today

The Indian benchmark indices logged their second consecutive week of gains, with Nifty and Sensex staging a sharp recovery above their vital short-term moving averages with settling the week at 23,146 and 74,729. The sharp rally in the Indian stock market was driven by in-line IT sector earnings, rally in tech stocks post sell-off in international AI and semiconductor stocks, cooling US Treasury bond yields, etc.