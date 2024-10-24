Q2 results today: ITC, NTPC, Godrej Consumer Products, PNB Housing Finance, Adani Gas, Bikaji & more to report earnings

Q2 results today: At least 100 companies including ITC, NTPC, Godrej Consumer Products, PNB Housing Finance, Adani Total Gas, Bikaji Foods, and ACC, among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on October 24.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated24 Oct 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Q2 results today: At least 100 companies including ITC, NTPC, Godrej Consumer Products, PNB Housing Finance, Adani Total Gas, Bikaji Foods, and ACC, among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on October 24.
Q2 results today: At least 100 companies including ITC, NTPC, Godrej Consumer Products, PNB Housing Finance, Adani Total Gas, Bikaji Foods, and ACC, among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on October 24.(Pexels)

Q2 results today on October 24: At least 100 companies are set to release their July-September quarter financial results today, on Thursday, October 24, according to BSE data. Further, several major blue-chip firms and banks are scheduled to declare their Q2 results this week.

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began this month, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Q2 results today — Thursday, October 24

ITC, IndusInd Bank, ACC, NTPC, Colgate-Palmolive India, JSW Energy, Godrej Consumer Products, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Bikaji Foods International, Castrol India, Chalet Hotels, Cyient, Coromandel International, CSB Bank, DCB Bank, Dixon Technologies, Go Digit General Insurance, Indian Energy Exchange, Mahanagar Gas, Patanjali Foods, Petronet LNG, PNB Housing Finance, Tata Teleservices, United Breweries, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Westlife Foodworld are among companies to announce Q2 results today.

Stock market today

The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note on Thursday following weakness in global markets.

The Indian stock market witnessed a marginally lower closing on Wednesday, October 23. The Nifty 50 closed the session down by 0.15 per cent at 24,435, and the Sensex finished trading with a decrease of 0.17 per cent at 80,081.

On the outlook for market today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd., said, “Nifty opened with a gap down, but the index saw buying demand in the first half. However, in the second half, the index saw profit booking and concluded the day on a negative note at 24,436. INDIA VIX climbed 1.31% to 14.59, indicating a rise in market volatility. However, the broader market outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising by around 0.64% and 1.25%, respectively."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQ2 results today: ITC, NTPC, Godrej Consumer Products, PNB Housing Finance, Adani Gas, Bikaji & more to report earnings

