Q2 results today on October 24: At least 100 companies are set to release their July-September quarter financial results today, on Thursday, October 24, according to BSE data. Further, several major blue-chip firms and banks are scheduled to declare their Q2 results this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began this month, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Q2 results today — Thursday, October 24 ITC, IndusInd Bank, ACC, NTPC, Colgate-Palmolive India, JSW Energy, Godrej Consumer Products, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Bikaji Foods International, Castrol India, Chalet Hotels, Cyient, Coromandel International, CSB Bank, DCB Bank, Dixon Technologies, Go Digit General Insurance, Indian Energy Exchange, Mahanagar Gas, Patanjali Foods, Petronet LNG, PNB Housing Finance, Tata Teleservices, United Breweries, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Westlife Foodworld are among companies to announce Q2 results today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note on Thursday following weakness in global markets.

The Indian stock market witnessed a marginally lower closing on Wednesday, October 23. The Nifty 50 closed the session down by 0.15 per cent at 24,435, and the Sensex finished trading with a decrease of 0.17 per cent at 80,081.

On the outlook for market today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd., said, “Nifty opened with a gap down, but the index saw buying demand in the first half. However, in the second half, the index saw profit booking and concluded the day on a negative note at 24,436. INDIA VIX climbed 1.31% to 14.59, indicating a rise in market volatility. However, the broader market outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising by around 0.64% and 1.25%, respectively." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

