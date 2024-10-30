Q2 results today: At least 75 companies including L&T, Tata Power, Dabur, AB Capital, P&G, Protean eGov, TTK Prestige and New India Assurance Company, among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on October 30.

Q2 results today on October 30: At least 75 companies are set to release their July-September quarter financial results today, on Wednesday, October 30, according to BSE data. Further, several major blue-chip firms and banks are scheduled to declare their Q2 results this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began this month, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the July-September earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Q2 results today — Wednesday, October 30 Key results to watch out for on Wednesday will be L&T, Tata Power, Dabur, and Aditya Birla Capital amongst others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other stocks include Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, , Biocon, AIA Engineering, New India Assurance Company, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Carborundum Universal, Grindwell Norton, KIOCL, DCM Shriram, Vardhman Textiles, TTK Prestige, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Electrosteel Castings, Protean eGov Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, WPIL, JTL Industries, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, TCI Express, Kitex Garments, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, Shalby, Automotive Axles, Aeroflex Industries, D-Link India, Hind Rectifiers, Centrum Capital, Xchanging Solutions, AGS Transact Technologies, Foods and Inns, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Sahaj Solar, Drone Destination, Mirc Electronics, 3i Infotech, Panchmahal Steels, Menon Pistons, Cosmo Ferrites, Rajeshwari Cans, Rossell India, Aashka Hospitals, Sunita Tools, Shri Dinesh Mills, Cochin Minerals and Rutile, Omax Autos, Inventure Growth and Securities, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, AMJ Land, JK Agri Genetics, Steel City Securities, Virat Crane Industries, SBSJHVHSV, Shilp Gravures, Super Crop Safe, Modern Engineering and Products, NRB Industrial Bearings, Teesta Agro Industries, Shelter Pharma, Goblin India, Khandwala Securities, Hybrid Financial Services, Vilin Bio Med, Harish Textile Engineers, Olympia Industries, Aryavan Enterprise, Global Offshore Services, Swarna Securities, Colinz Laboratories, El Forge, and Hindustan Bio Science, among others.

Indian stock market The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a weak note on Wednesday amid mixed cues from global markets. Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stock market ended mixed, with the Nasdaq closing at a new record high led by gains in tech stocks.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market benchmark indices ended higher amid gains in heavyweight stocks. The Sensex rallied 363.99 points, or 0.45%, to close at 80,369.03, while the Nifty 50 settled 127.70 points, or 0.52%, higher at 24,466.85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“After 8% fall from all-time high, Nifty 50 is witnessing some pull back ahead of Diwali, as investors get into festive mood. Overall, we expect the markets to remain range bound amid uncertainty with regard to US elections to be held next week. However we could continue to see sector and stock specific action as more companies announce their quarterly earnings," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.