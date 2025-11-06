Q2 results today: LIC, Ola Electric, Lupin among companies to declare earnings on Thursday — 6 Nov 2025

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Ola Electric Mobility, Mankind Pharma, Bajaj Housing Finance, Lupin are some of the marquee companies to release their quarterly results today.

Q2 results today: More than 160 companies are scheduled to release their second-quarter earnings on Thursday, November 6. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Ola Electric Mobility, Mankind Pharma, Bajaj Housing Finance, Lupin are some of the marquee companies to release their quarterly results today.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

LIC Q2 results preview

Analysts broadly anticipate the PSU to deliver a mostly positive financial performance in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, supported by steady growth in net premium income driven by stable value of new business (VNB) and a strong product portfolio.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that LIC’s Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) will stand at 16,380 crore, marking a modest 0.5% year-on-year decline but a strong 29% rise compared to the previous quarter.

The brokerage added that the slight annual drop aligns with LIC’s muted performance in the initial two months of the quarter, as reflected in its monthly updates. However, on a sequential basis, the insurer is expected to post solid growth, driven by seasonal demand for insurance products and increased momentum in the non-par and group segments.

Apollo Hospitals Q2 results preview

Brokerage firm Choice Broking expects the company to post 14.1 per cent growth in revenue and 30.6 per cent in profit after tax, with EBITDA rising by 15.8 per cent.

“We anticipate a 14.1% YoY revenue growth, supported by a stronger case mix in high-end specialties, rising inpatient footfalls, and improved occupancy rates. Continued growth in retail and digital health segments is likely, driven by store network expansion and enhanced pharmacy offering,” the firm said in a note.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Thursday, Nov 6, 2025 -

No. | Company Name
----|-----------------------------------------------
1. Life Insurance Corporation of India
2. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
3. Cummins India
4. Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
5. ABB India
6. Mankind Pharma
7. Zydus Lifesciences
8. Bajaj Housing Finance
9. Lupin
10. NHPC
11. Godrej Properties
12. Abbott India
13. UPL
14. Linde India
15. Multi Commodity Exchange of India
16. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
17. Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
18. Hexaware Technologies
19. Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
20. Aegis Vopak Terminals
21. Amber Enterprises India Limited
22. Ola Electric Mobility
23. Devyani International
24. Sai Life Sciences
25. JSW Holdings
26. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
27. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
28. JM Financial
29. Caplin Point Laboratories
30. Akzo Nobel India
31. Minda Corporation
32. Aarti Industries
33. Paradeep Phosphates
34. Action Construction Equipment
35. NCC
36. Embassy Developments
37. Alivus Life Sciences
38. Genus Power Infrastructures
39. Clean Science & Technology
40. Birlasoft
41. JK Lakshmi Cement
42. Jeena Sikho Lifecare
43. Happy Forgings
44. NESCO
45. Triveni Engineering and Industries
46. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
47. Ganesh Housing
48. Smartworks Coworking Spaces
49. Saatvik Green Energy
50. Pricol
51. Symphony
52. Shree Renuka Sugars
53. Sterlite Technologies
54. GMM Pfaudler
55. Kaveri Seed Company
56. VST Tillers Tractors
57. Grauer and Weil (India)
58. Hindustan Construction Company
59. R Systems International
60. J Kumar Infraprojects
61. Indigo Paints
62. Rain Industries
63. Ajmera Realty and Infra India
64. Interarch Building Solutions
65. Foseco India
66. Wonderla Holidays
67. Harsha Engineers International
68. Senores Pharmaceuticals
69. Protean eGov Technologies
70. Sundaram-Clayton
71. Balmer Lawrie & Co
72. Vishnu Chemicals
73. The Bombay Dyeing Co.
74. Flair Writing Industries
75. Hind Rectifiers
76. Hikal
77. Goodyear India
78. Imagicaaworld Entertainment
79. TCI Express
80. Xpro India
81. Ceinsys Tech
82. Indoco Remedies
83. Ndr Auto Components
84. Nilkamal
85. KSE
86. Yasho Industries
87. Windlas Biotech
88. DAM Capital Advisors
89. Bliss GVS Pharma
90. Suryoday Small Finance Bank
91. Master Trust
92. Alicon Castalloy
93. Jagran Prakashan
94. Igarashi Motors
95. Andhra Paper Limited
96. GPT Infraprojects
97. Borosil Scientific
98. Bluspring Enterprises
99. Bhartiya International
100. Ganesh Consumer Products
101. Arihant Capital Markets
102. Century Enka
103. Jay Bharat Maruti
104. Gulshan Polyols
105. Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
106. ZF Steering Gear (India)
107. Kabra Extrusion Technik
108. Integra Engineering India
109. RSWM
110. Monika Alcobev
111. Sutlej Textiles and Industries
112. Radiant Cash Management Services
113. Highway Infrastructure
114. Suraj
115. HCL Infosystems
116. ARUNIS ABODE
117. Brand Concepts
118. Talbros Engineering
119. EKI Energy Services
120. Poddar Pigments
121. Cineline India
122. Northern Spirits
123. Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material
124. Worth Peripherals
125. Gtt Data Solutions
126. Trishakti Industries
127. ABans Enterprises
128. United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
129. Chemcrux Enterprises
130. Alan Scott Enterprises
131. Premco Global
132. Inventure Growth and Securities
133. Jetking Infotrain
134. Smartlink Holdings
135. Mitsu Chem Plast
136. Fortis Malar Hospitals
137. Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
138. Fervent Synergies
139. Aakash Exploration Services
140. Generic Pharmasec
141. Abhinav Capital Services
142. Kreon Finnancial Services
143. NRB Industrial Bearings
144. Omega Interactive Technologies
145. Mega Nirman and Industries
146. Glance Finance
147. TCFC Finance
148. Adroit Infotech
149. Ashirwad Steel and Industries
150. Nalin Lease Finance
151. Purshottam Investofin
152. Cochin Malabar
153. Abhishek Integrations
154. Meyer Apparel
155. Jackson Investments
156. Shree Karthik Paper
157. J J Finance Corporation
158. Saianand Commercial
159. Enterprises International
160. Shelter Infra Projects
161. Shree Precoated Steels
162. Universal Arts
163. Voltaire Leasing & Finance

