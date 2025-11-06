Q2 results today: LIC, Ola Electric, Lupin among companies to declare earnings on Thursday — 6 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: More than 160 companies are scheduled to release their second-quarter earnings on Thursday, November 6. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Ola Electric Mobility, Mankind Pharma, Bajaj Housing Finance, Lupin are some of the marquee companies to release their quarterly results today.
It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.
“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Analysts broadly anticipate the PSU to deliver a mostly positive financial performance in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, supported by steady growth in net premium income driven by stable value of new business (VNB) and a strong product portfolio.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that LIC’s Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) will stand at ₹16,380 crore, marking a modest 0.5% year-on-year decline but a strong 29% rise compared to the previous quarter.
The brokerage added that the slight annual drop aligns with LIC’s muted performance in the initial two months of the quarter, as reflected in its monthly updates. However, on a sequential basis, the insurer is expected to post solid growth, driven by seasonal demand for insurance products and increased momentum in the non-par and group segments.
Brokerage firm Choice Broking expects the company to post 14.1 per cent growth in revenue and 30.6 per cent in profit after tax, with EBITDA rising by 15.8 per cent.
“We anticipate a 14.1% YoY revenue growth, supported by a stronger case mix in high-end specialties, rising inpatient footfalls, and improved occupancy rates. Continued growth in retail and digital health segments is likely, driven by store network expansion and enhanced pharmacy offering,” the firm said in a note.
|No. | Company Name
|----|-----------------------------------------------
|1. Life Insurance Corporation of India
|2. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
|3. Cummins India
|4. Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
|5. ABB India
|6. Mankind Pharma
|7. Zydus Lifesciences
|8. Bajaj Housing Finance
|9. Lupin
|10. NHPC
|11. Godrej Properties
|12. Abbott India
|13. UPL
|14. Linde India
|15. Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|16. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|17. Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|18. Hexaware Technologies
|19. Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
|20. Aegis Vopak Terminals
|21. Amber Enterprises India Limited
|22. Ola Electric Mobility
|23. Devyani International
|24. Sai Life Sciences
|25. JSW Holdings
|26. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
|27. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|28. JM Financial
|29. Caplin Point Laboratories
|30. Akzo Nobel India
|31. Minda Corporation
|32. Aarti Industries
|33. Paradeep Phosphates
|34. Action Construction Equipment
|35. NCC
|36. Embassy Developments
|37. Alivus Life Sciences
|38. Genus Power Infrastructures
|39. Clean Science & Technology
|40. Birlasoft
|41. JK Lakshmi Cement
|42. Jeena Sikho Lifecare
|43. Happy Forgings
|44. NESCO
|45. Triveni Engineering and Industries
|46. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|47. Ganesh Housing
|48. Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|49. Saatvik Green Energy
|50. Pricol
|51. Symphony
|52. Shree Renuka Sugars
|53. Sterlite Technologies
|54. GMM Pfaudler
|55. Kaveri Seed Company
|56. VST Tillers Tractors
|57. Grauer and Weil (India)
|58. Hindustan Construction Company
|59. R Systems International
|60. J Kumar Infraprojects
|61. Indigo Paints
|62. Rain Industries
|63. Ajmera Realty and Infra India
|64. Interarch Building Solutions
|65. Foseco India
|66. Wonderla Holidays
|67. Harsha Engineers International
|68. Senores Pharmaceuticals
|69. Protean eGov Technologies
|70. Sundaram-Clayton
|71. Balmer Lawrie & Co
|72. Vishnu Chemicals
|73. The Bombay Dyeing Co.
|74. Flair Writing Industries
|75. Hind Rectifiers
|76. Hikal
|77. Goodyear India
|78. Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|79. TCI Express
|80. Xpro India
|81. Ceinsys Tech
|82. Indoco Remedies
|83. Ndr Auto Components
|84. Nilkamal
|85. KSE
|86. Yasho Industries
|87. Windlas Biotech
|88. DAM Capital Advisors
|89. Bliss GVS Pharma
|90. Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|91. Master Trust
|92. Alicon Castalloy
|93. Jagran Prakashan
|94. Igarashi Motors
|95. Andhra Paper Limited
|96. GPT Infraprojects
|97. Borosil Scientific
|98. Bluspring Enterprises
|99. Bhartiya International
|100. Ganesh Consumer Products
|101. Arihant Capital Markets
|102. Century Enka
|103. Jay Bharat Maruti
|104. Gulshan Polyols
|105. Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
|106. ZF Steering Gear (India)
|107. Kabra Extrusion Technik
|108. Integra Engineering India
|109. RSWM
|110. Monika Alcobev
|111. Sutlej Textiles and Industries
|112. Radiant Cash Management Services
|113. Highway Infrastructure
|114. Suraj
|115. HCL Infosystems
|116. ARUNIS ABODE
|117. Brand Concepts
|118. Talbros Engineering
|119. EKI Energy Services
|120. Poddar Pigments
|121. Cineline India
|122. Northern Spirits
|123. Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material
|124. Worth Peripherals
|125. Gtt Data Solutions
|126. Trishakti Industries
|127. ABans Enterprises
|128. United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
|129. Chemcrux Enterprises
|130. Alan Scott Enterprises
|131. Premco Global
|132. Inventure Growth and Securities
|133. Jetking Infotrain
|134. Smartlink Holdings
|135. Mitsu Chem Plast
|136. Fortis Malar Hospitals
|137. Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
|138. Fervent Synergies
|139. Aakash Exploration Services
|140. Generic Pharmasec
|141. Abhinav Capital Services
|142. Kreon Finnancial Services
|143. NRB Industrial Bearings
|144. Omega Interactive Technologies
|145. Mega Nirman and Industries
|146. Glance Finance
|147. TCFC Finance
|148. Adroit Infotech
|149. Ashirwad Steel and Industries
|150. Nalin Lease Finance
|151. Purshottam Investofin
|152. Cochin Malabar
|153. Abhishek Integrations
|154. Meyer Apparel
|155. Jackson Investments
|156. Shree Karthik Paper
|157. J J Finance Corporation
|158. Saianand Commercial
|159. Enterprises International
|160. Shelter Infra Projects
|161. Shree Precoated Steels
|162. Universal Arts
|163. Voltaire Leasing & Finance
