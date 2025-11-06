Q2 results today: LIC, Ola Electric, Lupin among companies to declare earnings on Thursday — 6 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: More than 160 companies are scheduled to release their second-quarter earnings on Thursday, November 6. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Ola Electric Mobility, Mankind Pharma, Bajaj Housing Finance, Lupin are some of the marquee companies to release their quarterly results today.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

LIC Q2 results preview Analysts broadly anticipate the PSU to deliver a mostly positive financial performance in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, supported by steady growth in net premium income driven by stable value of new business (VNB) and a strong product portfolio.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that LIC’s Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) will stand at ₹16,380 crore, marking a modest 0.5% year-on-year decline but a strong 29% rise compared to the previous quarter.

The brokerage added that the slight annual drop aligns with LIC’s muted performance in the initial two months of the quarter, as reflected in its monthly updates. However, on a sequential basis, the insurer is expected to post solid growth, driven by seasonal demand for insurance products and increased momentum in the non-par and group segments.

Apollo Hospitals Q2 results preview Brokerage firm Choice Broking expects the company to post 14.1 per cent growth in revenue and 30.6 per cent in profit after tax, with EBITDA rising by 15.8 per cent.

“We anticipate a 14.1% YoY revenue growth, supported by a stronger case mix in high-end specialties, rising inpatient footfalls, and improved occupancy rates. Continued growth in retail and digital health segments is likely, driven by store network expansion and enhanced pharmacy offering,” the firm said in a note.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Thursday, Nov 6, 2025 -