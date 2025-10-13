Q2 Results Today LIVE: HCL Tech revenue growth seen at 9% YoY; guidance, deal TCV, H1B visa, Trump tariffs impact eyed

Q2 Results Today LIVE: HCL Technologies, the third-largest IT services company in India by market capitalisation, is set to announce its Q2 results today, 13 October 2025. The board of directors of the company will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

HCL Tech Q2 results are likely to be declared after market hours. It will be the second major IT company after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to announce its Q2 results 2025.

Along with the HCL Tech Q2 results today, the company’s board of directors will also consider the payment of the third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-2026.

HCL Tech Q2 Results Preview

HCL Technologies is expected to report a mixed set of numbers, with a decent sequential growth in revenue led by the BFSI and Hi-tech verticals. Net profit and operating margin are also likely to rise quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The company’s revenue is projected to grow between 3% and 5% year-on-year (YoY) in constant currency (CC) terms, and EBIT margin is expected to improve despite GenAI growth and SG&A investments and restructuring costs.

Analysts expect HCL Technologies to reveal its FY26 revenue and margin projections.

According to experts, key things to watch out for in HCL Tech Q2 results today would be the outlook on services and ERD business, deal pipeline, discretionary spend and AI adoption.

HCL Technologies share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q2 results today.

Stay tuned to our HCL Tech Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.