Q2 results today: Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprise, Adani Ports, Cipla, Canara Bank, Voltas & more to report earnings

Q2 results today on October 29: At least 100 companies are set to release their July-September quarter financial results today, on Tuesday, October 29, according to BSE data. Further, several major blue-chip firms and banks are scheduled to declare their Q2 results this week.

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began this month, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the July-September earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Q2 results today — Tuesday, October 29 Key results to watch out will be Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprise, Adani Ports, and Cipla amongst others.

Other earnings reports include Canara Bank, Marico, Prestige Estates Projects, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Voltas, Hitachi Energy India, Container Corporation of India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Honeywell Automation, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, APL Apollo Tubes, Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Vedant Fashions, Five-Star Business Finance, V-Guard Industries, PCBL, Asahi India Glass, Capri Global Capital, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation, Kirloskar Brothers, Godrej Agrovet, Redington, Genus Power Infrastructures, Symphony, Edelweiss Financial Services, Engineers India, Sheela Foam, Allied Blenders & Distillers, V-Mart Retail, Force Motors, Blue Jet Healthcare, ASK Automotive, eMudhra, Welspun Enterprises, Laxmi Organic Industries, PDS, AMI Organics, Greenlam Industries, Hindustan Construction Company, Share India Securities, TD Power Systems, Thirumalai Chemicals, Steel Strips Wheels, Motisons Jewellers, Vakrangee, Somany Ceramics, Suven Life Sciences, Rashi Peripherals, Updater Services, BCL Industries, Paushak, Selan Exploration Technology, Vascon Engineers, AYM Syntex, Cosmic CRF, TGV Sraac, CFF Fluid Control, Sika Interplant Systems, Transindia Real Estate, Linc, Allcargo Terminals, Kisan Mouldings, Tiger Logistics India, RS Software (India), HT Media, Shriram Asset Management Company, Muthoot Capital Services, and Shetron, among others.

Indian stock market The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday tracking largely positive global market cues.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended with strong gains led by financials and metal stocks, snapping a five-day slump. The Sensex rallied 602.75 points, or 0.76%, to close at 80,005.04, while the Nifty 50 settled 158.35 points, or 0.65%, higher at 24,339.15.

“Markets started the last week of the month on a positive note ahead of the Diwali festival. This was further supported by a fall in crude oil prices by more than $3/barrel. Despite this, we expect the truncated week to remain sideways amid a mixed Q2 season, monthly F&O expiry and continued selling by FIIs,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.