Q2 results today: Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, BEL, BPCL, GAIL among companies to declare earnings on Friday — 31 Oct 2025

Q2 results today: Around 70 companies are all set to announce their September quarterly results today, Friday, October 31. More than 300 companies were scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 earnings this week.

Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), GAIL, Shriram Finance, Bank of Baroda among companies to release their second quarter earnings today.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. Investors will first react to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s results, followed by updates from IOC, TVS Motor Company, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum, ITC, Cipla, Dabur India, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Electronics, and ACC. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Friday, October 31, 2025 - ACC Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd., Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., DMR Engineering Ltd., Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd., Eiko Lifesciences Ltd., Emami Paper Mills Ltd., Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., Garware Marine Industries Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Gujarat Containers Ltd., Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd., IFB Agro Industries Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Medplus Health Services Ltd., Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., Nitta Gelatin India Ltd., NOCIL Ltd., Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd., Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., The Phosphate Company Ltd., Pyxis Finvest Ltd., R R Kabel Ltd., Sahyadri Industries Ltd., Scan Steels Ltd., Schaeffler India Ltd., Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd., Teesta Agro Industries Ltd., Trustedge Capital Ltd., VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd., Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. and Zensar Technologies Ltd.