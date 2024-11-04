Q2 Results today: Investors await Q2 earnings from various firms, amid expectations of a cautious start of the week influenced by global factors, including the US Presidential Elections. IRCTC, IRFC, Amara Raja, Raymond, Bata India, etc will announce their Q2 results today

The Indian stock market indices performed well during Friday's special Diwali Muhurat trading session. Indian investors will be keenly observing the second quarter earning results of 47 companies, including Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and Indian Railway Finance Corporation, on Monday.

The Sensex rose 335.06 points, or 0.42%, to close at 79,724.12, while the Nifty 50 settled 99.0 points, or 0.41%, higher at 24,304.35 on Friday's Diwali Muhurat trading session. The Q2 results, US Presidential Elections, and other global cues will likely impact the stock market indices this week.

Companies to announce Q2 results today Top Indian firms which are set to announce their Q2 results are Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Bata India, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, JK Paper, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Tube Investments of India, etc.

Other companies set to announce their company earnings today are ABB India, Andhra Paper, Kaycee Industries, KEC International, Procter & Gamble Health, Raymond, Shankara Building Products, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, V.S.T. Tillers Tractors, etc. Here are the details about major listed firms which are set to announce their Q2FY25 results today.

IRCTC Q2 result today The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 32.51% rise in its net profit to ₹307.71 crore in Q1FY25 results. The company shares closed at ₹831.95 per share on BSE on Friday. The public sector company offers ticketing, catering and tourism services.

IRFC Q2 result today The government-owned railway company IRFC will announce its September quarter earnings on November 4. The company reported a 1.6% rise in its PAT to ₹1,577 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025, up from ₹1,551 crore in the same period last year. The railway PSU's total comprehensive income for the quarter, which includes profit after tax and other comprehensive income after tax, stood at ₹1,589 crore.