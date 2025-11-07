Q2 results today: Nykaa, Trent, Hindalco among companies to declare earnings on Friday — 7 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: Nykaa, Trent, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Kalyan Jewellers, and Divi's Lab are among the companies to declare their results today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated7 Nov 2025, 06:21 AM IST
Q2 results today: Around 180 companies will be releasing their second-quarter earnings on Friday, November 7. Nykaa, Trent, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Kalyan Jewellers, and Divi's Lab are among the companies to declare their results today.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies were scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Nykaa Q2 results preview

Beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa is expected to post another strong quarter, supported by festive season demand, sustained growth in its beauty segment, and improving profitability in the fashion category.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates a continuation of this momentum, projecting a 24% rise in GMV and a 25% year-on-year increase in revenue, driven by 26% growth in the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment and 14% growth in fashion.

The brokerage highlights that Nykaa’s BPC division continues to outperform competitors due to its hybrid marketplace model and strong brand partnerships, while the fashion business is seeing gains from improved inventory management and an enhanced brand mix.

Trent Q2 results preview

The company is anticipated to deliver strong year-on-year revenue growth for the quarter, supported by continued store expansion, particularly across its value brand Zudio and premium format Westside.

Kotak Equities projects a profit after tax (PAT) of 480 crore, reflecting a 13.5% YoY and 13.7% QoQ increase, driven by healthy growth in retail area.

The brokerage expects revenue to reach 4,828 crore, marking a 19.6% YoY and 1% QoQ rise, fueled by the opening of 31 new Zudio outlets and six Westside stores. Despite a projected 37% YoY expansion in retail space, overall revenue growth may moderate slightly due to overlap between nearby store locations.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Friday, Nov 7, 2025 -

No.Company Name
1Bajaj Auto
2Divis Laboratories
3Hindalco Industries
4Trent
5Power Finance Corporation
6Torrent Pharmaceuticals
7UNO Minda
8FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
9Kalyan Jewellers India
10National Aluminium Company
11Petronet LNG
12Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
13Global Health
14AIA Engineering
15Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
16Aegis Logistics
17Force Motors
18Shyam Metalics & Energy
19AstraZeneca Pharma
20Neuland Laboratories
21Aadhar Housing Finance
22Bayer CropScience
23Schneider Electric Infrastructure
24JSW Cement
25NAVA
26Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
27SignatureGlobal India
28Great Eastern Shipping Company
29Trident
30Fine Organics Industries
31Shipping Corporation of India
32Finolex Industries
33IIFL Capital Services
34Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
35KPI Green Energy
36Shakti Pumps (India)
37Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
38Birla Corporation
39Va Tech Wabag
40Arvind
41Lloyds Engineering Works
42Garware Technical Fibres
43Prism Johnson
44Aditya Vision
45Piccadily Agro Industries
46Puravankara
47Skipper
48Innova Captab
49Lumax Industries
50Bannariamman Sugars
51WPIL
52Aarti Drugs
53Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
54SpiceJet
55Borosil
56Pitti Engineering
57Go Fashion India
58Prince Pipes & Fittings
59Sanghvi Movers
60Kiri Industries
61Deep Industries
62S H Kelkar & Company
63KP Green Engineering
64Marsons
65K.P. Energy
66Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
67ADF Foods Industries
68Krsnaa Diagnostics
69Rashi Peripherals
70Venkys
71Sasken Technologies
72Ugro Capital
73Somany Ceramics
74Paushak
75IKIO Technologies
76Centrum Capital
77V-Marc India
78The Hi-Tech Gears
79BIRLANU
80Arisinfra Solutions
81STL Networks
82Ashika Credit Capital
83SBC Exports
84Saurashtra Cement
85Mamata Machinery
86Zuari Agro Chemicals
87Concord Enviro Systems
88Allied Digital Services
89Fairchem Organics
90Kuantum Papers
91Anuh Pharma
92Krystal Integrated Services
93A.K. Capital Services
9420 Microns
95Credo Brands Marketing
96Commercial Syn Bags
97Shree Ganesh Remedies
98Veljan Denison
99Batliboi
100CL Educate
101Forbes Gokak
102Pasupati Acrylon
103Khadim India
104Ludlow Jute & Specialities
105Inspirisys Solutions
106Indag Rubber
107Capital Trade Links
108U. Y. Fincorp
109Radix Industries (India)
110Revathi Equipment India
111United Van Der Horst
112OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL
113Sheetal Cool Products
114KPT Industries
115Mach Conferences & Events
116Tips Films
117Parshva Enterprises
118Ecoplast
119Bharat Gears
120Apollo Finvest (India)
121BD Industries Pune
122Bansal Roofing Products
123Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
124Naturite Agro Products
125Siddhika Coatings
126Kemp and Company
127BA Packaging India
128Aksh Optifibre
129Shetron
130Shervani Industrial Syndicate
131Continental Petroleums
132FYNX CAPITAL
133Alkali Metals
134Sonu Infratech
135APM Industries
136Makers Laboratories
137Raj Oil Mills
138Biogen Pharmachem Industries
139Ram Informatics
140EVERLON FINANCIALS
141Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
142Perfectpac
143Bridge Securities
144Sita Enterprises
14521st Century Management
146Polylink Polymers (India)
147Indus Finance
148Manoj Jewellers
149Akshar Spintex
150Patspin India
151SER Industries
152Ind Cement Cap
153Chandra Prabhu International
154Cella Space Limited
155Global Capital Markets
156Virtual Global Education
157SATCHMO HOLDINGS
158GTN Textiles
159BHARAT Bhushan Finance and Commodity Brokers
160Olympia Industries

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

