Q2 results today: Nykaa, Trent, Hindalco among companies to declare earnings on Friday — 7 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: Around 180 companies will be releasing their second-quarter earnings on Friday, November 7. Nykaa, Trent, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Kalyan Jewellers, and Divi's Lab are among the companies to declare their results today.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies were scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Nykaa Q2 results preview Beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa is expected to post another strong quarter, supported by festive season demand, sustained growth in its beauty segment, and improving profitability in the fashion category.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates a continuation of this momentum, projecting a 24% rise in GMV and a 25% year-on-year increase in revenue, driven by 26% growth in the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment and 14% growth in fashion.

The brokerage highlights that Nykaa’s BPC division continues to outperform competitors due to its hybrid marketplace model and strong brand partnerships, while the fashion business is seeing gains from improved inventory management and an enhanced brand mix.

Trent Q2 results preview The company is anticipated to deliver strong year-on-year revenue growth for the quarter, supported by continued store expansion, particularly across its value brand Zudio and premium format Westside.

Kotak Equities projects a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹480 crore, reflecting a 13.5% YoY and 13.7% QoQ increase, driven by healthy growth in retail area.

The brokerage expects revenue to reach ₹4,828 crore, marking a 19.6% YoY and 1% QoQ rise, fueled by the opening of 31 new Zudio outlets and six Westside stores. Despite a projected 37% YoY expansion in retail space, overall revenue growth may moderate slightly due to overlap between nearby store locations.

Also Read | Infosys announces record date for ₹18,000 crore share buyback

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Friday, Nov 7, 2025 -

No. Company Name 1 Bajaj Auto 2 Divis Laboratories 3 Hindalco Industries 4 Trent 5 Power Finance Corporation 6 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 7 UNO Minda 8 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa 9 Kalyan Jewellers India 10 National Aluminium Company 11 Petronet LNG 12 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 13 Global Health 14 AIA Engineering 15 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences 16 Aegis Logistics 17 Force Motors 18 Shyam Metalics & Energy 19 AstraZeneca Pharma 20 Neuland Laboratories 21 Aadhar Housing Finance 22 Bayer CropScience 23 Schneider Electric Infrastructure 24 JSW Cement 25 NAVA 26 Ratnamani Metals and Tubes 27 SignatureGlobal India 28 Great Eastern Shipping Company 29 Trident 30 Fine Organics Industries 31 Shipping Corporation of India 32 Finolex Industries 33 IIFL Capital Services 34 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals 35 KPI Green Energy 36 Shakti Pumps (India) 37 Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores 38 Birla Corporation 39 Va Tech Wabag 40 Arvind 41 Lloyds Engineering Works 42 Garware Technical Fibres 43 Prism Johnson 44 Aditya Vision 45 Piccadily Agro Industries 46 Puravankara 47 Skipper 48 Innova Captab 49 Lumax Industries 50 Bannariamman Sugars 51 WPIL 52 Aarti Drugs 53 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals 54 SpiceJet 55 Borosil 56 Pitti Engineering 57 Go Fashion India 58 Prince Pipes & Fittings 59 Sanghvi Movers 60 Kiri Industries 61 Deep Industries 62 S H Kelkar & Company 63 KP Green Engineering 64 Marsons 65 K.P. Energy 66 Kovai Medical Center and Hospital 67 ADF Foods Industries 68 Krsnaa Diagnostics 69 Rashi Peripherals 70 Venkys 71 Sasken Technologies 72 Ugro Capital 73 Somany Ceramics 74 Paushak 75 IKIO Technologies 76 Centrum Capital 77 V-Marc India 78 The Hi-Tech Gears 79 BIRLANU 80 Arisinfra Solutions 81 STL Networks 82 Ashika Credit Capital 83 SBC Exports 84 Saurashtra Cement 85 Mamata Machinery 86 Zuari Agro Chemicals 87 Concord Enviro Systems 88 Allied Digital Services 89 Fairchem Organics 90 Kuantum Papers 91 Anuh Pharma 92 Krystal Integrated Services 93 A.K. Capital Services 94 20 Microns 95 Credo Brands Marketing 96 Commercial Syn Bags 97 Shree Ganesh Remedies 98 Veljan Denison 99 Batliboi 100 CL Educate 101 Forbes Gokak 102 Pasupati Acrylon 103 Khadim India 104 Ludlow Jute & Specialities 105 Inspirisys Solutions 106 Indag Rubber 107 Capital Trade Links 108 U. Y. Fincorp 109 Radix Industries (India) 110 Revathi Equipment India 111 United Van Der Horst 112 OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL 113 Sheetal Cool Products 114 KPT Industries 115 Mach Conferences & Events 116 Tips Films 117 Parshva Enterprises 118 Ecoplast 119 Bharat Gears 120 Apollo Finvest (India) 121 BD Industries Pune 122 Bansal Roofing Products 123 Remi Edelstahl Tubulars 124 Naturite Agro Products 125 Siddhika Coatings 126 Kemp and Company 127 BA Packaging India 128 Aksh Optifibre 129 Shetron 130 Shervani Industrial Syndicate 131 Continental Petroleums 132 FYNX CAPITAL 133 Alkali Metals 134 Sonu Infratech 135 APM Industries 136 Makers Laboratories 137 Raj Oil Mills 138 Biogen Pharmachem Industries 139 Ram Informatics 140 EVERLON FINANCIALS 141 Ansal Properties & Infrastructure 142 Perfectpac 143 Bridge Securities 144 Sita Enterprises 145 21st Century Management 146 Polylink Polymers (India) 147 Indus Finance 148 Manoj Jewellers 149 Akshar Spintex 150 Patspin India 151 SER Industries 152 Ind Cement Cap 153 Chandra Prabhu International 154 Cella Space Limited 155 Global Capital Markets 156 Virtual Global Education 157 SATCHMO HOLDINGS 158 GTN Textiles 159 BHARAT Bhushan Finance and Commodity Brokers 160 Olympia Industries