Q2 results today: Nykaa, Trent, Hindalco among companies to declare earnings on Friday — 7 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: Around 180 companies will be releasing their second-quarter earnings on Friday, November 7. Nykaa, Trent, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Kalyan Jewellers, and Divi's Lab are among the companies to declare their results today.
It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies were scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.
“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa is expected to post another strong quarter, supported by festive season demand, sustained growth in its beauty segment, and improving profitability in the fashion category.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates a continuation of this momentum, projecting a 24% rise in GMV and a 25% year-on-year increase in revenue, driven by 26% growth in the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment and 14% growth in fashion.
The brokerage highlights that Nykaa’s BPC division continues to outperform competitors due to its hybrid marketplace model and strong brand partnerships, while the fashion business is seeing gains from improved inventory management and an enhanced brand mix.
The company is anticipated to deliver strong year-on-year revenue growth for the quarter, supported by continued store expansion, particularly across its value brand Zudio and premium format Westside.
Kotak Equities projects a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹480 crore, reflecting a 13.5% YoY and 13.7% QoQ increase, driven by healthy growth in retail area.
The brokerage expects revenue to reach ₹4,828 crore, marking a 19.6% YoY and 1% QoQ rise, fueled by the opening of 31 new Zudio outlets and six Westside stores. Despite a projected 37% YoY expansion in retail space, overall revenue growth may moderate slightly due to overlap between nearby store locations.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Bajaj Auto
|2
|Divis Laboratories
|3
|Hindalco Industries
|4
|Trent
|5
|Power Finance Corporation
|6
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|7
|UNO Minda
|8
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
|9
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|10
|National Aluminium Company
|11
|Petronet LNG
|12
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|13
|Global Health
|14
|AIA Engineering
|15
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|16
|Aegis Logistics
|17
|Force Motors
|18
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|19
|AstraZeneca Pharma
|20
|Neuland Laboratories
|21
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|22
|Bayer CropScience
|23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|24
|JSW Cement
|25
|NAVA
|26
|Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
|27
|SignatureGlobal India
|28
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|29
|Trident
|30
|Fine Organics Industries
|31
|Shipping Corporation of India
|32
|Finolex Industries
|33
|IIFL Capital Services
|34
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|35
|KPI Green Energy
|36
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|37
|Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
|38
|Birla Corporation
|39
|Va Tech Wabag
|40
|Arvind
|41
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|42
|Garware Technical Fibres
|43
|Prism Johnson
|44
|Aditya Vision
|45
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|46
|Puravankara
|47
|Skipper
|48
|Innova Captab
|49
|Lumax Industries
|50
|Bannariamman Sugars
|51
|WPIL
|52
|Aarti Drugs
|53
|Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
|54
|SpiceJet
|55
|Borosil
|56
|Pitti Engineering
|57
|Go Fashion India
|58
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|59
|Sanghvi Movers
|60
|Kiri Industries
|61
|Deep Industries
|62
|S H Kelkar & Company
|63
|KP Green Engineering
|64
|Marsons
|65
|K.P. Energy
|66
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|67
|ADF Foods Industries
|68
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|69
|Rashi Peripherals
|70
|Venkys
|71
|Sasken Technologies
|72
|Ugro Capital
|73
|Somany Ceramics
|74
|Paushak
|75
|IKIO Technologies
|76
|Centrum Capital
|77
|V-Marc India
|78
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|79
|BIRLANU
|80
|Arisinfra Solutions
|81
|STL Networks
|82
|Ashika Credit Capital
|83
|SBC Exports
|84
|Saurashtra Cement
|85
|Mamata Machinery
|86
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|87
|Concord Enviro Systems
|88
|Allied Digital Services
|89
|Fairchem Organics
|90
|Kuantum Papers
|91
|Anuh Pharma
|92
|Krystal Integrated Services
|93
|A.K. Capital Services
|94
|20 Microns
|95
|Credo Brands Marketing
|96
|Commercial Syn Bags
|97
|Shree Ganesh Remedies
|98
|Veljan Denison
|99
|Batliboi
|100
|CL Educate
|101
|Forbes Gokak
|102
|Pasupati Acrylon
|103
|Khadim India
|104
|Ludlow Jute & Specialities
|105
|Inspirisys Solutions
|106
|Indag Rubber
|107
|Capital Trade Links
|108
|U. Y. Fincorp
|109
|Radix Industries (India)
|110
|Revathi Equipment India
|111
|United Van Der Horst
|112
|OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL
|113
|Sheetal Cool Products
|114
|KPT Industries
|115
|Mach Conferences & Events
|116
|Tips Films
|117
|Parshva Enterprises
|118
|Ecoplast
|119
|Bharat Gears
|120
|Apollo Finvest (India)
|121
|BD Industries Pune
|122
|Bansal Roofing Products
|123
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|124
|Naturite Agro Products
|125
|Siddhika Coatings
|126
|Kemp and Company
|127
|BA Packaging India
|128
|Aksh Optifibre
|129
|Shetron
|130
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|131
|Continental Petroleums
|132
|FYNX CAPITAL
|133
|Alkali Metals
|134
|Sonu Infratech
|135
|APM Industries
|136
|Makers Laboratories
|137
|Raj Oil Mills
|138
|Biogen Pharmachem Industries
|139
|Ram Informatics
|140
|EVERLON FINANCIALS
|141
|Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
|142
|Perfectpac
|143
|Bridge Securities
|144
|Sita Enterprises
|145
|21st Century Management
|146
|Polylink Polymers (India)
|147
|Indus Finance
|148
|Manoj Jewellers
|149
|Akshar Spintex
|150
|Patspin India
|151
|SER Industries
|152
|Ind Cement Cap
|153
|Chandra Prabhu International
|154
|Cella Space Limited
|155
|Global Capital Markets
|156
|Virtual Global Education
|157
|SATCHMO HOLDINGS
|158
|GTN Textiles
|159
|BHARAT Bhushan Finance and Commodity Brokers
|160
|Olympia Industries
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.