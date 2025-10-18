Q2 results today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, UTI Asset Management, PNB, Yes Bank earnings on October 18

Q2 results today, on October 18: Banking majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and other companies such as UTI Asset Management and UltraTech Cement are among at least 27 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Saturday, October 18.

Overall, around 100 companies are listed to announce their Q2FY26 results during this week. Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Q2 results today: Saturday — October 18, 2025 At least 27 companies are set to release their Q2 earnings on Saturday, October 18. These include heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, and UltraTech Cement.

The full list of firms releasing their earnings today include, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, RBL Bank, UTI Asset Management Company, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Can Fin Homes, AGI Greenpac, Avantel, SML Isuzu, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Jaro Institute Of Technology Management And Research, Sejal Glass.

HDFC Bank preview: Stock close to lifetime high HDFC Bank stock continued its upward movement, peaking for the fourth straight session on October 17. The rally comes ahead of today's September quarter (Q2) results. Shares of India's largest private sector lender gained 1.47 per cent to ₹1,009 — very close to its July record high of ₹1,018.85.

Dalal Street experts feel that the earnings report would show a muted performance, but added that any surprise on the margins front, could propel HDFC Bank's stock to remain high. It may also boost the overall market sentiment.

“Strong results from banking majors such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank can provide fundamental support to the market. Muhurat trading and festive cheer may further add to the bullish sentiment,” felt VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, at Geojit Investments.

Stock market overview: Trading holidays in October The Indian stock market continued the upbeat trend for the third straight session on October 17 as the Bank Nifty index climbed to a new lifetime high of 57,830.20.

Ahead of Dhanteras, the bulls took the Nifty 50 index up 124 points higher at 25,709, while the BSE Sensex ended 484 points higher at 83,952.

Among sectors, the capital market and reality indices outperformed. Capital market gained 5 per cent while reality was up 4 per cent. But, Media and IT indices saw the biggest dips — media was down by 2.40 per cent and IT by 1.80 per cent.

The BSE and NSE have listed October 21 as a holiday for the stock markets for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, and October 22 for Diwali Balipratipada. The Indian stock market will remain open on Monday (October 20) next week.

Further, the Muhurat trading session this year will take place from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm on October 21. This is different from the usual practise of having the special trading session in the evening.