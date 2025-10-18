Mint Market
Q2 results today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, UTI Asset Management, PNB, Yes Bank earnings on October 18

Q2 results on October 18: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UTI Asset Management, UltraTech Cement, PNB and others are among 27 companies to release their earnings report today.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated18 Oct 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Q2 results on October 18: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UTI Asset Management, UltraTech Cement, PNB and others are among 27 companies to release their earnings report today. (Representative Illustration / File )

Q2 results today, on October 18: Banking majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and other companies such as UTI Asset Management and UltraTech Cement are among at least 27 companies scheduled to release their earnings report on Saturday, October 18.

Overall, around 100 companies are listed to announce their Q2FY26 results during this week. Investors are keenly watching these for corporate announcements, forward looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Dhanteras, Kati Bihu on October 18?

Q2 results today: Saturday — October 18, 2025

At least 27 companies are set to release their Q2 earnings on Saturday, October 18. These include heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, and UltraTech Cement.

The full list of firms releasing their earnings today include, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, RBL Bank, UTI Asset Management Company, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Can Fin Homes, AGI Greenpac, Avantel, SML Isuzu, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Jaro Institute Of Technology Management And Research, Sejal Glass.

Also Read | Gold prices today in your city: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi on October 18

HDFC Bank preview: Stock close to lifetime high

HDFC Bank stock continued its upward movement, peaking for the fourth straight session on October 17. The rally comes ahead of today's September quarter (Q2) results. Shares of India's largest private sector lender gained 1.47 per cent to 1,009 — very close to its July record high of 1,018.85.

Dalal Street experts feel that the earnings report would show a muted performance, but added that any surprise on the margins front, could propel HDFC Bank's stock to remain high. It may also boost the overall market sentiment.

“Strong results from banking majors such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank can provide fundamental support to the market. Muhurat trading and festive cheer may further add to the bullish sentiment,” felt VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, at Geojit Investments.

Also Read | RBI gold reserves cross $100 billion mark for first time amid price rally

Stock market overview: Trading holidays in October

The Indian stock market continued the upbeat trend for the third straight session on October 17 as the Bank Nifty index climbed to a new lifetime high of 57,830.20.

Ahead of Dhanteras, the bulls took the Nifty 50 index up 124 points higher at 25,709, while the BSE Sensex ended 484 points higher at 83,952.

Among sectors, the capital market and reality indices outperformed. Capital market gained 5 per cent while reality was up 4 per cent. But, Media and IT indices saw the biggest dips — media was down by 2.40 per cent and IT by 1.80 per cent.

The BSE and NSE have listed October 21 as a holiday for the stock markets for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, and October 22 for Diwali Balipratipada. The Indian stock market will remain open on Monday (October 20) next week.

Further, the Muhurat trading session this year will take place from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm on October 21. This is different from the usual practise of having the special trading session in the evening.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and other major firms are releasing their Q2 earnings today.
  • Around 100 companies will announce their Q1FY26 results this week, highlighting the importance of corporate earnings in investment decisions.
  • Investors should pay attention to forward-looking statements and revenue outlooks from these companies.
 
 
Q2 EarningsHDFC BankICICI Bank
