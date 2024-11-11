Q2 results today: At least 305 companies including ONGC, Hindalco, Britannia, Shree Cements, Jubilant Foodworks, Bank of India, NMDC, and Ramco Cements, among others, will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on November 11.

Q2 results today on November 11: At least 305 companies are set to release their July-September quarter financial results today, on Friday, November 9, according to BSE data. Further, several major blue-chip firms and banks are scheduled to declare their Q2 results this week.

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began last month in October 2024, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the July-September earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Companies including ONGC, Hindalco, Britannia, Shree Cements, Jubilant Foodworks, Bank of India, NMDC, and Ramco Cements among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings today, on November 11 (Monday).

Q2 results today — Monday, November 11 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Hindalco Industries, Britannia Industries, Shree Cements, NMDC, Bank Of India, UPL, Jubilant Foodworks, Godfrey Phillips India, Hindustan Copper, Devyani International, The Ramco Cements, Elgi Equipments, Triveni Turbine, Concord Biotech, Blue Dart Express, PG Electroplast, BEML, BLS International Services, Zydus Wellness, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bengal and Assam Company, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Graphite India, Azad Engineering, Rategain Travel Technologies, Sansera Engineering, Campus Activewear, Time Technoplast, Keystone Realtors, Power Mech Projects, EPL, HG Infra Engineering Ltd., TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Juniper Hotels, Orchid Pharma, Electronics Mart India, Suprajit Engineering, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Bansal Wire Industries, Borosil Renewables Ltd., Jai Corp, National Fertilizers, Awfis Space Solutions, Hemisphere Properties India.

And Vaibhav Global, Harsha Engineers International, Morepen Laboratories, Gateway Distriparks, Jeena Sikho Lifecare, BF Utilities, Monarch Networth Capital, Vishnu Chemicals, KDDL, Precision Wires India, SG MART, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Good Luck India, Saksoft, Bajaj Consumer Care, Dollar Industries, Maithan Alloys, Sandhar Technologies, TCPL Packaging, Landmark Cars, Insecticides India, HLE Glascoat, Prataap Snacks, SML Isuzu, Premier Explosives, Parag Milk Foods, Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality, Dolat Algotech, Ramco Industries, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, S P Apparels, EIH Associated Hotels, JITF Infralogistics, Orient Green Power Company, among many others.