Q2 results today: ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Finance among 200+ companies to declare earnings on November 10

Q2 Results Today: More than 240 companies, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bajaj Finance, and Vodafone Idea, are among the major companies scheduled to announce quarterly earnings on Monday, November 10, according to the BSE calendar.

Q2 Results Today Here's a list of major companies expected to declare earnings today —

Company name Earnings date Oil and Natural Gas Corporation November 10 Vodafone Idea November 10 Bajaj Finance November 10 Reliance Power November 10 Jindal Stainless November 10 Ather Energy November 10 Housing & Urban Development Corporation November 10 Gujarat Gas November 10 Cello World November 10

3B Films, Aarti Surfactants, Aashka Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Solar Industries India, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Stainless, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, SJVN, KPIT Technologies, Gujarat Gas, Ather Energy, Emami, KEC International, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Triveni Turbine, Reliance Power, Syrma SGS Technology, DOMS Industries, Cello World, Graphite India, G R Infraprojects, HEG, Safari Industries (India), C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia), RHI Magnesita India, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, WeWork India Management.

Diamond Power, Kalpataru, Power Mech Projects, Esab India, Epigral, Subros, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, V-Mart Retail, Suprajit Engineering, Dynamatic Technologies, Juniper Hotels, Electrosteel Castings, Electronics Mart India, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, The Anup Engineering, Balaji Amines, Gopal Snacks, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, HLE Glascoat, Camlin Fine Sciences, Greenpanel Industries Limited, Navneet Education, Paisalo Digital, Tourism Finance Corp of India, Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries, Rolex Rings, Ganesha Ecosphere, Veedol Corporation, Sirca Paints India, RPSG Ventures, Carysil.

NRB Bearings, Saksoft, Alembic, Rossell Tech, Baazar Style Retail, Vikran Engineering, Sangam (India), Hinduja Global Solutions, JTL Industries, EIH Associated Hotels, Tasty Bite Eatables, Seamec, Sula Vineyards, Amrutanjan Health Care, All Time Plastics, TIL, Thejo Engineering, Exicom Tele-Systems, BLS E-Services, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Rhetan, Indo Rama Synthetics, Suraksha Diagnostic, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Vascon Engineers, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, Electrotherm (India), Vardhman Holdings, Manali Petrochemicals, Oriental Aromatics.

OM Infra, Denta Water and Infra Solutions, Pudumjee Paper Products, Popular Vehicles and Services, Radhika Jeweltech, Silver Touch Technologies, Gandhi Special Tubes, Elin Electronics, Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures, Anand Rayons, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Shriram Asset Management Company, Kamdhenu, Exhicon Events Media Solutions, Uni Abex Alloy Products, Sarveshwar Foods, Wim Plast, Venus Remedies, Hindustan Media Ventures, BMW Ventures, Lords Chloro Alkali, Aprameya Engineering.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto still strives to find lost mojo despite strong exports

Investment and Precision Castings, Kanpur Plastipacks, True Colours, Sinclairs Hotels, Orient Ceratech, Lehar Footwears, Namo Ewaste Management, Spencer Retail, Premier Polyfilm, Aarti Surfactants, Suraj Products, Kalyani Cast-Tech, Banswara Syntex, Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants, DC Infotech and Communication, SMS Lifesciences India, Savy Infra and Logistics, Kanoria Chemicals and Industries, Hitech Corporation, Megastar Foods, Universal Starch Chem Allied, Ritesh International.

MM Rubber Company, Mega Corporation, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics, Ajcon Global, Super Spinning Mills, KG Denim, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts, Challani Capital, Sumedha Fiscal Services, Shreenath Paper Products, Hawa Engineers, NK Industries, HP Cotton Textiles, Sarthak Industries, Khandwala Securities, Megri Soft, QGO Finance Limited, Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services, Rishi Techtex, MPIL Corporation, Lesha Industries, Vikas WSP, Glittke Granites, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works, Acceleratebs India, Popular Estate Management, Nirav Commercial, Zenith Fibres, Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions.