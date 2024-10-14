Q2 Results today: Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Angel One, Oriental Hotels to post earnings on October 14

  Q2 Results today: Some of the most prominent names, including Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Angel One, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Alok Industries, are expected to release their Q2 earnings on October 14.

Shivangini
Updated14 Oct 2024, 07:14 AM IST
Stock market today: Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Angel One and Oriental Hotels are expected to post earnings on October 14
Stock market today: Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Angel One and Oriental Hotels are expected to post earnings on October 14

Q2 Results today: Some of the most prominent names, including Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Angel One, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Alok Industries, are expected to post earnings on October 14.

List of companies to post earnings on October 14

Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Angel One, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Alok Industries, Easy Trip Planners, Rajoo Engineers, Oriental Hotels, Ceenik Exports (India), Dr Lalchandani Labs, Gopal Snacks, International Travel House, J. Taparia Projects, Nutraplus India, Premier Polyfilm, Rita Finance and Leasing.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Reliance Industries to announce Q2 results today

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is set to release its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Monday, October 14, 2024.

In a regulatory filing, the oil-to-telecom giant confirmed that a board meeting would take place on Monday to review and approve the company’s quarterly and half-year financial performance.

Also Read | RBI Policy, Q2 Results, Israel-Iran war, FII activity to guide markets this week

“The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 14, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024,” RIL stated in its filing with the stock exchanges.

All eyes are on Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) as the domestic earnings season gains momentum, with the conglomerate set to report its July-September quarter results on Monday, October 14, 2024. The company, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will review and approve its quarterly and half-year performance during a board meeting.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 14

Reliance shares have underperformed recently, dropping 7 per cent in the past month. This decline has been a significant factor in the Nifty 50 index's fall from its record high of 25,467 to below 25,000. Investors will be watching closely not only for management commentary but also for news on whether the company will announce the record date for its highly anticipated bonus issue.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 07:14 AM IST
