Q2 Results today: Some of the most prominent names, including Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Angel One, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Alok Industries, are expected to post earnings on October 14.

List of companies to post earnings on October 14 Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Angel One, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Alok Industries, Easy Trip Planners, Rajoo Engineers, Oriental Hotels, Ceenik Exports (India), Dr Lalchandani Labs, Gopal Snacks, International Travel House, J. Taparia Projects, Nutraplus India, Premier Polyfilm, Rita Finance and Leasing.

Reliance Industries to announce Q2 results today Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is set to release its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Monday, October 14, 2024.

In a regulatory filing, the oil-to-telecom giant confirmed that a board meeting would take place on Monday to review and approve the company’s quarterly and half-year financial performance.

“The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 14, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024," RIL stated in its filing with the stock exchanges.

