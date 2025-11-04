Q2 results today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Paytm among companies to declare earnings on Tuesday — 4 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: More than 110 companies are scheduled to release their second quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, One97 Communications (Paytm), InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) among the marquee companies that will announce their earnings today.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

SBI Q2 preview Brokerages expect State Bank of India (SBI) to report largely flat earnings growth for the quarter ended September 2025, owing to a high base from the previous year.

Brokerage firm Axis Securities projects SBI’s advances and deposits to expand by 12% and 9% year-on-year, respectively.

However, it noted that margin pressures could weigh on the bank’s performance, likely moderating net interest income (NII) growth. NII is estimated at ₹40,499 crore, reflecting a 3% decline year-on-year and a 1.4% drop quarter-on-quarter.

M&M Q2 preview Analysts anticipate the automaker to report solid year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth, driven by higher sales volumes in both the auto and farm equipment divisions, an improved product mix, and better realisations — particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities projects a 16% YoY rise in total revenue, led by robust performance across the automotive and tractor segments. The automotive division is expected to benefit from strong SUV and export volumes, while the tractor business is likely to gain from a more premium product mix.

IndiGo Q2 preview Analysts believe that while Q2 may turn out to be a seasonally weak quarter for IndiGo, steady demand and stable capacity indicators keep the medium-term outlook positive, driven by factors such as international expansion, new route additions, and prudent cost control.

Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates InterGlobe Aviation to post a wider adjusted net loss of ₹1,574 crore in Q2FY25, compared to a ₹987 crore loss in the same quarter last year.

The brokerage projects net revenue at ₹17,646 crore — a 4% year-on-year increase but a 14% decline sequentially.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025 -

No. Stock Symbol Company Name 1 SBIN State Bank of India 2 M&M Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. 3 ADANIPORTS Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. 4 ADANIENT Adani Enterprises Ltd. 5 INDIGO InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. 6 INDHOTEL Indian Hotels Company Ltd. 7 PAYTM One 97 Communications (Paytm) Ltd. 8 SUZLON Suzlon Energy Ltd. 9 BERGEPAINT Berger Paints India Ltd. 10 KAYNES Kaynes Technology India Ltd. 11 ESCORTS Escorts Kubota Ltd. 12 KPRMILL KPR Mill Ltd. 13 GRSE Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. 14 NUWAMA Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. 15 FSL Firstsource Solutions Ltd. 16 ZFCVINDIA ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. 17 CHALET Chalet Hotels Ltd. 18 CHAMBLFERT Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. 19 CASTROLIND Castrol India Ltd. 20 ABD Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd. 21 ALEMICPH Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 22 WHIRLPOOL Whirlpool of India Ltd. 23 ABLIFESTYLE Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. 24 TSFINV TSF Investments Ltd. 25 HOMEFIRST Home First Finance Company India Ltd. 26 SHRIPISTON Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. 27 BLUEJET Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd. 28 BLUESTONE Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd. 29 PRUDENT Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. 30 STARCEMENT Star Cement Ltd. 31 VIJAYA Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. 32 ABFRL Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. 33 METROPOLIS Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. 34 ALKYLAMINE Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. 35 INDIASELFIN India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd. 36 APOLLOMICRO Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. 37 SHEELAFOAM Sheela Foam Ltd. 38 MAHSEAMLES Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. 39 ELANTAS Elantas Beck India Ltd. 40 IMFA Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. 41 CHEMPLAST Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. 42 IONEXCHANG Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. 43 EMUDHRA eMudhra Ltd. 44 GREAVESCOT Greaves Cotton Ltd. 45 REFEX Refex Industries Ltd. 46 BANSALWIRE Bansal Wire Industries Ltd. 47 KRNHEATEX KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. 48 HAWKINS Hawkins Cooker Ltd. 49 DISHCARB Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. 50 ENVIROINFRA Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. 51 TIMEX Timex Group India Ltd. 52 KALYANISTL Kalyani Steels Ltd. 53 GNGEL GNG Electronics Ltd. 54 GREENPLY Greenply Industries Ltd. 55 JUBAGRI Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd. 56 SIYARAM Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. 57 GDL Gateway Distriparks Ltd. 58 EPACK EPack Durables Ltd. 59 PRABHAEN Prabha Energy Ltd. 60 FILATEX Filatex India Ltd. 61 JOHNCOCK John Cockerill India Ltd. 62 DALMIASUG Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. 63 PRATAAPSNK Prataap Snacks Ltd. 64 FUSIONFIN Fusion Finance Ltd. 65 SCILAL Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Ltd. 66 DIGITIDE Digitide Solutions Ltd. 67 RAMCOSYS Ramco System Ltd. 68 RANEMADRAS Rane Madras Ltd. 69 MOBIKWIK One Mobikwik Systems Ltd. 70 DCW DCW Ltd. 71 NITINSPIN Nitin Spinners Ltd. 72 AIMTRON Aimtron Electronics Ltd. 73 DEEDEV DEE Development Engineers Ltd. 74 SHANTIGOLD Shanti Gold International Ltd. 75 JINDALDRIL Jindal Drilling Industries Ltd. 76 MAFATIND Mafatlal Industries Ltd. 77 BUTTERFLY Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. 78 OSWALAGRO Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. 79 CAMLIN Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. 80 OSWALGREEN Oswal Greentech Ltd. 81 SNOWMAN Snowman Logistics Ltd. 82 ALLCARGO Allcargo Terminals Ltd. 83 ONMOBILE OnMobile Global Ltd. 84 RMCSWITCH RMC Switchgears Ltd. 85 APTECH Aptech Ltd. 86 ENIL Entertainment Network India Ltd. 87 MODINAV Modi's Navnirman Ltd. 88 PRADEEP Pradeep Metals Ltd. 89 PUNEESTOCK Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd. 90 UFO UFO Moviez India Ltd. 91 AEROFLEX Aeroflex Neu Ltd. 92 KRITIKA Kritika Wires Ltd. 93 GAYAPROJ Gayatri Projects Ltd. 94 MARALOVER Maral Overseas Ltd. 95 DIGICONTENT Digicontent Ltd. 96 INTLCOMB International Combustion (India) Ltd. 97 KREBSBIO Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd. 98 SHYAMFERRO Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. 99 SNLB SNL Bearings Ltd. 100 DEEPAKSP Deepak Spinners Ltd. 101 WSF WSFx Global Pay Ltd. 102 SUNILHC Sunil Healthcare Ltd. 103 BOMBAYCYC Bombay Cycle Ltd. 104 STARLOG Starlog Enterprises Ltd. 105 NEXOME NEXOME Capital Markets Ltd. 106 GUJPOLY Gujarat Poly AVX Electronics Ltd. 107 KAMADGIRI Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd. 108 APLAB Aplab Ltd. 109 ARMANHOLD Arman Holdings Ltd. 110 UHZAVERI U. H. Zaveri Ltd. 111 INANI Inani Marbles Ltd. 112 B2BSOFT B2B Software Technologies Ltd. 113 AMCOIND Amco India Ltd. 114 BOMBAYTALK Bombay Talkies Ltd. 115 STANROSE Stanrose Mafatlal Investment and Finance Ltd. 116 PANTH Panth Infinity Ltd. 117 GOLDCOIN Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd.