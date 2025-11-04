Mint Market
Q2 results today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Paytm among companies to declare earnings on Tuesday — 4 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, One97 Communications (Paytm), InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) among the marquee companies that will announce their earnings today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published4 Nov 2025, 08:34 AM IST
Q2 results today: More than 110 companies are scheduled to release their second quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, One97 Communications (Paytm), InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) among the marquee companies that will announce their earnings today.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

SBI Q2 preview

Brokerages expect State Bank of India (SBI) to report largely flat earnings growth for the quarter ended September 2025, owing to a high base from the previous year.

Brokerage firm Axis Securities projects SBI’s advances and deposits to expand by 12% and 9% year-on-year, respectively.

However, it noted that margin pressures could weigh on the bank’s performance, likely moderating net interest income (NII) growth. NII is estimated at 40,499 crore, reflecting a 3% decline year-on-year and a 1.4% drop quarter-on-quarter.

M&M Q2 preview

Analysts anticipate the automaker to report solid year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth, driven by higher sales volumes in both the auto and farm equipment divisions, an improved product mix, and better realisations — particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities projects a 16% YoY rise in total revenue, led by robust performance across the automotive and tractor segments. The automotive division is expected to benefit from strong SUV and export volumes, while the tractor business is likely to gain from a more premium product mix.

IndiGo Q2 preview

Analysts believe that while Q2 may turn out to be a seasonally weak quarter for IndiGo, steady demand and stable capacity indicators keep the medium-term outlook positive, driven by factors such as international expansion, new route additions, and prudent cost control.

Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates InterGlobe Aviation to post a wider adjusted net loss of 1,574 crore in Q2FY25, compared to a 987 crore loss in the same quarter last year.

The brokerage projects net revenue at 17,646 crore — a 4% year-on-year increase but a 14% decline sequentially.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025 -

No.Stock SymbolCompany Name
1SBINState Bank of India
2M&MMahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
3ADANIPORTSAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.
4ADANIENTAdani Enterprises Ltd.
5INDIGOInterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
6INDHOTELIndian Hotels Company Ltd.
7PAYTMOne 97 Communications (Paytm) Ltd.
8SUZLONSuzlon Energy Ltd.
9BERGEPAINTBerger Paints India Ltd.
10KAYNESKaynes Technology India Ltd.
11ESCORTSEscorts Kubota Ltd.
12KPRMILLKPR Mill Ltd.
13GRSEGarden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.
14NUWAMANuvama Wealth Management Ltd.
15FSLFirstsource Solutions Ltd.
16ZFCVINDIAZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.
17CHALETChalet Hotels Ltd.
18CHAMBLFERTChambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd.
19CASTROLINDCastrol India Ltd.
20ABDAllied Blenders & Distillers Ltd.
21ALEMICPHAlembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
22WHIRLPOOLWhirlpool of India Ltd.
23ABLIFESTYLEAditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd.
24TSFINVTSF Investments Ltd.
25HOMEFIRSTHome First Finance Company India Ltd.
26SHRIPISTONShriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
27BLUEJETBlue Jet Healthcare Ltd.
28BLUESTONEBluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd.
29PRUDENTPrudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.
30STARCEMENTStar Cement Ltd.
31VIJAYAVijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.
32ABFRLAditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.
33METROPOLISMetropolis Healthcare Ltd.
34ALKYLAMINEAlkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
35INDIASELFINIndia Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd.
36APOLLOMICROApollo Micro Systems Ltd.
37SHEELAFOAMSheela Foam Ltd.
38MAHSEAMLESMaharashtra Seamless Ltd.
39ELANTASElantas Beck India Ltd.
40IMFAIndian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.
41CHEMPLASTChemplast Sanmar Ltd.
42IONEXCHANGIon Exchange (India) Ltd.
43EMUDHRAeMudhra Ltd.
44GREAVESCOTGreaves Cotton Ltd.
45REFEXRefex Industries Ltd.
46BANSALWIREBansal Wire Industries Ltd.
47KRNHEATEXKRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd.
48HAWKINSHawkins Cooker Ltd.
49DISHCARBDishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.
50ENVIROINFRAEnviro Infra Engineers Ltd.
51TIMEXTimex Group India Ltd.
52KALYANISTLKalyani Steels Ltd.
53GNGELGNG Electronics Ltd.
54GREENPLYGreenply Industries Ltd.
55JUBAGRIJubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd.
56SIYARAMSiyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
57GDLGateway Distriparks Ltd.
58EPACKEPack Durables Ltd.
59PRABHAENPrabha Energy Ltd.
60FILATEXFilatex India Ltd.
61JOHNCOCKJohn Cockerill India Ltd.
62DALMIASUGDalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
63PRATAAPSNKPrataap Snacks Ltd.
64FUSIONFINFusion Finance Ltd.
65SCILALShipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Ltd.
66DIGITIDEDigitide Solutions Ltd.
67RAMCOSYSRamco System Ltd.
68RANEMADRASRane Madras Ltd.
69MOBIKWIKOne Mobikwik Systems Ltd.
70DCWDCW Ltd.
71NITINSPINNitin Spinners Ltd.
72AIMTRONAimtron Electronics Ltd.
73DEEDEVDEE Development Engineers Ltd.
74SHANTIGOLDShanti Gold International Ltd.
75JINDALDRILJindal Drilling Industries Ltd.
76MAFATINDMafatlal Industries Ltd.
77BUTTERFLYButterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
78OSWALAGROOswal Agro Mills Ltd.
79CAMLINKokuyo Camlin Ltd.
80OSWALGREENOswal Greentech Ltd.
81SNOWMANSnowman Logistics Ltd.
82ALLCARGOAllcargo Terminals Ltd.
83ONMOBILEOnMobile Global Ltd.
84RMCSWITCHRMC Switchgears Ltd.
85APTECHAptech Ltd.
86ENILEntertainment Network India Ltd.
87MODINAVModi's Navnirman Ltd.
88PRADEEPPradeep Metals Ltd.
89PUNEESTOCKPune E-Stock Broking Ltd.
90UFOUFO Moviez India Ltd.
91AEROFLEXAeroflex Neu Ltd.
92KRITIKAKritika Wires Ltd.
93GAYAPROJGayatri Projects Ltd.
94MARALOVERMaral Overseas Ltd.
95DIGICONTENTDigicontent Ltd.
96INTLCOMBInternational Combustion (India) Ltd.
97KREBSBIOKrebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.
98SHYAMFERROShyam Century Ferrous Ltd.
99SNLBSNL Bearings Ltd.
100DEEPAKSPDeepak Spinners Ltd.
101WSFWSFx Global Pay Ltd.
102SUNILHCSunil Healthcare Ltd.
103BOMBAYCYCBombay Cycle Ltd.
104STARLOGStarlog Enterprises Ltd.
105NEXOMENEXOME Capital Markets Ltd.
106GUJPOLYGujarat Poly AVX Electronics Ltd.
107KAMADGIRIKamadgiri Fashion Ltd.
108APLABAplab Ltd.
109ARMANHOLDArman Holdings Ltd.
110UHZAVERIU. H. Zaveri Ltd.
111INANIInani Marbles Ltd.
112B2BSOFTB2B Software Technologies Ltd.
113AMCOINDAmco India Ltd.
114BOMBAYTALKBombay Talkies Ltd.
115STANROSEStanrose Mafatlal Investment and Finance Ltd.
116PANTHPanth Infinity Ltd.
117GOLDCOINGold Coin Health Foods Ltd.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

