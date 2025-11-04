Q2 results today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Paytm among companies to declare earnings on Tuesday — 4 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: More than 110 companies are scheduled to release their second quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, One97 Communications (Paytm), InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) among the marquee companies that will announce their earnings today.
It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.
“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Brokerages expect State Bank of India (SBI) to report largely flat earnings growth for the quarter ended September 2025, owing to a high base from the previous year.
Brokerage firm Axis Securities projects SBI’s advances and deposits to expand by 12% and 9% year-on-year, respectively.
However, it noted that margin pressures could weigh on the bank’s performance, likely moderating net interest income (NII) growth. NII is estimated at ₹40,499 crore, reflecting a 3% decline year-on-year and a 1.4% drop quarter-on-quarter.
Analysts anticipate the automaker to report solid year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth, driven by higher sales volumes in both the auto and farm equipment divisions, an improved product mix, and better realisations — particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities projects a 16% YoY rise in total revenue, led by robust performance across the automotive and tractor segments. The automotive division is expected to benefit from strong SUV and export volumes, while the tractor business is likely to gain from a more premium product mix.
Analysts believe that while Q2 may turn out to be a seasonally weak quarter for IndiGo, steady demand and stable capacity indicators keep the medium-term outlook positive, driven by factors such as international expansion, new route additions, and prudent cost control.
Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates InterGlobe Aviation to post a wider adjusted net loss of ₹1,574 crore in Q2FY25, compared to a ₹987 crore loss in the same quarter last year.
The brokerage projects net revenue at ₹17,646 crore — a 4% year-on-year increase but a 14% decline sequentially.
|No.
|Stock Symbol
|Company Name
|1
|SBIN
|State Bank of India
|2
|M&M
|Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
|3
|ADANIPORTS
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.
|4
|ADANIENT
|Adani Enterprises Ltd.
|5
|INDIGO
|InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
|6
|INDHOTEL
|Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
|7
|PAYTM
|One 97 Communications (Paytm) Ltd.
|8
|SUZLON
|Suzlon Energy Ltd.
|9
|BERGEPAINT
|Berger Paints India Ltd.
|10
|KAYNES
|Kaynes Technology India Ltd.
|11
|ESCORTS
|Escorts Kubota Ltd.
|12
|KPRMILL
|KPR Mill Ltd.
|13
|GRSE
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.
|14
|NUWAMA
|Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.
|15
|FSL
|Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
|16
|ZFCVINDIA
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.
|17
|CHALET
|Chalet Hotels Ltd.
|18
|CHAMBLFERT
|Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd.
|19
|CASTROLIND
|Castrol India Ltd.
|20
|ABD
|Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd.
|21
|ALEMICPH
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|22
|WHIRLPOOL
|Whirlpool of India Ltd.
|23
|ABLIFESTYLE
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd.
|24
|TSFINV
|TSF Investments Ltd.
|25
|HOMEFIRST
|Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
|26
|SHRIPISTON
|Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
|27
|BLUEJET
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd.
|28
|BLUESTONE
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd.
|29
|PRUDENT
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.
|30
|STARCEMENT
|Star Cement Ltd.
|31
|VIJAYA
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.
|32
|ABFRL
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.
|33
|METROPOLIS
|Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
|34
|ALKYLAMINE
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
|35
|INDIASELFIN
|India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd.
|36
|APOLLOMICRO
|Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.
|37
|SHEELAFOAM
|Sheela Foam Ltd.
|38
|MAHSEAMLES
|Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.
|39
|ELANTAS
|Elantas Beck India Ltd.
|40
|IMFA
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.
|41
|CHEMPLAST
|Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
|42
|IONEXCHANG
|Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.
|43
|EMUDHRA
|eMudhra Ltd.
|44
|GREAVESCOT
|Greaves Cotton Ltd.
|45
|REFEX
|Refex Industries Ltd.
|46
|BANSALWIRE
|Bansal Wire Industries Ltd.
|47
|KRNHEATEX
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd.
|48
|HAWKINS
|Hawkins Cooker Ltd.
|49
|DISHCARB
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.
|50
|ENVIROINFRA
|Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd.
|51
|TIMEX
|Timex Group India Ltd.
|52
|KALYANISTL
|Kalyani Steels Ltd.
|53
|GNGEL
|GNG Electronics Ltd.
|54
|GREENPLY
|Greenply Industries Ltd.
|55
|JUBAGRI
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd.
|56
|SIYARAM
|Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
|57
|GDL
|Gateway Distriparks Ltd.
|58
|EPACK
|EPack Durables Ltd.
|59
|PRABHAEN
|Prabha Energy Ltd.
|60
|FILATEX
|Filatex India Ltd.
|61
|JOHNCOCK
|John Cockerill India Ltd.
|62
|DALMIASUG
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
|63
|PRATAAPSNK
|Prataap Snacks Ltd.
|64
|FUSIONFIN
|Fusion Finance Ltd.
|65
|SCILAL
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Ltd.
|66
|DIGITIDE
|Digitide Solutions Ltd.
|67
|RAMCOSYS
|Ramco System Ltd.
|68
|RANEMADRAS
|Rane Madras Ltd.
|69
|MOBIKWIK
|One Mobikwik Systems Ltd.
|70
|DCW
|DCW Ltd.
|71
|NITINSPIN
|Nitin Spinners Ltd.
|72
|AIMTRON
|Aimtron Electronics Ltd.
|73
|DEEDEV
|DEE Development Engineers Ltd.
|74
|SHANTIGOLD
|Shanti Gold International Ltd.
|75
|JINDALDRIL
|Jindal Drilling Industries Ltd.
|76
|MAFATIND
|Mafatlal Industries Ltd.
|77
|BUTTERFLY
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
|78
|OSWALAGRO
|Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.
|79
|CAMLIN
|Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
|80
|OSWALGREEN
|Oswal Greentech Ltd.
|81
|SNOWMAN
|Snowman Logistics Ltd.
|82
|ALLCARGO
|Allcargo Terminals Ltd.
|83
|ONMOBILE
|OnMobile Global Ltd.
|84
|RMCSWITCH
|RMC Switchgears Ltd.
|85
|APTECH
|Aptech Ltd.
|86
|ENIL
|Entertainment Network India Ltd.
|87
|MODINAV
|Modi's Navnirman Ltd.
|88
|PRADEEP
|Pradeep Metals Ltd.
|89
|PUNEESTOCK
|Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd.
|90
|UFO
|UFO Moviez India Ltd.
|91
|AEROFLEX
|Aeroflex Neu Ltd.
|92
|KRITIKA
|Kritika Wires Ltd.
|93
|GAYAPROJ
|Gayatri Projects Ltd.
|94
|MARALOVER
|Maral Overseas Ltd.
|95
|DIGICONTENT
|Digicontent Ltd.
|96
|INTLCOMB
|International Combustion (India) Ltd.
|97
|KREBSBIO
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.
|98
|SHYAMFERRO
|Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.
|99
|SNLB
|SNL Bearings Ltd.
|100
|DEEPAKSP
|Deepak Spinners Ltd.
|101
|WSF
|WSFx Global Pay Ltd.
|102
|SUNILHC
|Sunil Healthcare Ltd.
|103
|BOMBAYCYC
|Bombay Cycle Ltd.
|104
|STARLOG
|Starlog Enterprises Ltd.
|105
|NEXOME
|NEXOME Capital Markets Ltd.
|106
|GUJPOLY
|Gujarat Poly AVX Electronics Ltd.
|107
|KAMADGIRI
|Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.
|108
|APLAB
|Aplab Ltd.
|109
|ARMANHOLD
|Arman Holdings Ltd.
|110
|UHZAVERI
|U. H. Zaveri Ltd.
|111
|INANI
|Inani Marbles Ltd.
|112
|B2BSOFT
|B2B Software Technologies Ltd.
|113
|AMCOIND
|Amco India Ltd.
|114
|BOMBAYTALK
|Bombay Talkies Ltd.
|115
|STANROSE
|Stanrose Mafatlal Investment and Finance Ltd.
|116
|PANTH
|Panth Infinity Ltd.
|117
|GOLDCOIN
|Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.