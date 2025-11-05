Q2 results today: Sun Pharma, Grasim Ind, Britannia among companies to declare earnings on Wednesday — 5 Nov 2025

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Grasim Industries, Britannia Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Delhivery are some of the marquee companies scheduled to post their September quarter results today.

Q2 results today: Around 112 companies will be releasing their second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 5. However, the Indian stock market will remain closed for trading today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Sun Pharma Q2 results preview

Sun Pharma is likely to report stable yet modest growth in its earnings for the September quarter FY26.

Brokerage firm Kotak Equities anticipates EBITDA margins at 27.4 per cent, marking a decline of 130 basis points year-on-year and 200 basis points quarter-on-quarter, as the company continues substantial investments in Leqselvi’s US launch and other specialty marketing initiatives.

Gross margins are likely to dip 90 basis points sequentially to 78.8 per cent, while R&D expenses may increase to 6.5 per cent of sales, compared with 5.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

Britannia Q2 results preview

Analysts anticipate that Britannia's volume growth is likely remain flat, due to high base effect, pricing measures, and a temporary GST-related impact.

According to Yes Securities, Britannia’s revenue is expected to rise by 6.8 per cent, supported by previous price increases and double-digit year-on-year growth in EBITDA.

“We estimate BRIT’s base business volumes to be flat in 2QFY26 owing to high base, pricing actions and transitory GST impact. This, along with strong pricing growth led by price hikes announced in earlier quarters should lead to revenue growth of 6.8%. Moderating RM inflation with benefit of Palm oil duty cut will lead to improvement in sequential gross margin by 120bps QoQ (flat YoY). Savings in operating overheads will result in improvement of EBITDA margin by ~70bps to 17.5%. EBITDA and APAT are thus estimated to grow by ~11.4% and 15.1% YoY, respectively,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Wednesday, Nov 5, 2025 -

No.Stock SymbolCompany Name
1SUNPHARMASun Pharmaceutical Industries
2GRASIMGrasim Industries
3BRITANNIABritannia Industries
4AUROPHARMAAurobindo Pharma
5TIINDIATube Investments of India Ltd
6BLUESTARCOBlue Star
7ASTRALAstral Limited
8DELHIVERYDelhivery
9HONAUTHoneywell Automation
10MSUMIMotherson Sumi Wiring India
11PPLPHARMAPiramal Pharma
12SYNGENESyngene International
13ELITECONElitecon International
14ASAHIINDIAAsahi India Glass
15RAMCOCEMThe Ramco Cements
16REDINGTONRedington
17DEEPAKFERTDeepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation
18BEMLBEML
19VINATIORGAVinati Organics
20LAXMIMACHLMW
21CAPLIPOINTCaplin Point Laboratories
22ZYDUSWELLZydus Wellness
23IGIInternational Gemmological Institute India
24GODREJAGROGodrej Agrovet
25CCLCCL Products India
26BLACKBUCKBlackBuck
27PRIVISCLPrivi Speciality Chemicals
28INOXINDIAInox India
29PGHLProcter and Gamble Health
30AVANTIFEEDAvanti Feeds
31SAREGAMASaregama India
32GPPLGujarat Pipavav Port
33MTARTECHMTAR Technologies
34AVALONAvalon Technologies
35FDCFDC
36CSBBANKCSB Bank
37GULFOILLUBGulf Oil Lubricants India
38PRAJINDPraj Industries
39CMSINFOCMS Info Systems
40MASFINMAS Financial Services
41KENNAMETKennametal India
42SISSIS
43NIITMTSNIIT Learning Systems
44MEDIASSISTMedi Assist Healthcare Services
45SANATHANSanathan Textiles
46SGLTStandard Glass Lining Technology
47MAGCLOUDMagellanic Cloud
48EUROPRATIKEuro Pratik Sales
49RAMCOINDRamco Industries
50MUTHOOTMFMuthoot Microfin
51TEAMLEASETeamLease Services
52RAVINDRARavindra Energy
53SOLARASolara Active Pharma Sciences
54SAVITASavita Oil Technologies
55EVEREADYEveready Industries India
56SIKASika Interplant Systems
57KESARKesar India
58ACCELYAAccelya Solutions India
59CONCORDConcord Control Systems
60DISAINDIADisa India
61APCOTEXINDApcotex Industries
62DANISHPOWERDanish Power
63GREENPOWEROrient Green Power Company
64DLINKINDIAD-Link India
65UPDATERUpdater Services
66DCMSHRIRAMINDDCM Shriram Industries
67BHARATSEATBharat Seats
68COSMICCRFCosmic CRF
69ANDHRSUGARThe Andhra Sugar
70ALLCARGOGATIAllcargo Gati
71ENKEIWHEELSEnkei Wheels (India)
72ITILThe Investment Trust of India
73CELLECORCellecor Gadgets
74CYBERTECHCybertech Systems and Software
75TRACXNTracxn Technologies
76MKVENTURESMKVentures Capital
77GOELCONSGoel Construction Company
78DENORADe Nora India
79WELINVWelspun Investments and Commercials
80PUSHPAJWLRPushpa Jewellers
81DUGARHOUSINGDugar Housing Development Finance (India)
82SAMPRESampre Nutritions
83WATERBASEWaterbase
84SHEMAROOShemaroo Entertainment
85GSMFOILSGSM Foils
86AKIKOGLOBALAkiko Global Services
87RAMDEVBABARamdevbaba Solvent
88ZEELEARNZee Learn
89MKEXIMMK Exim India
90DIAMINESQDiamines and Chemicals
91MACHINOPLASTMachino Plastics
92TTMILLSTT
93SHIVATEXShiva Texyarn
94SATTRIXSattrix Information Security
95TAINWALACEMTainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
96RSSOFTWARERS Software (India)
97IVPIVP
98SHRIDINESHShri Dinesh Mills
99SEMACONSSemac Construction
100CINEVISTACinevista
