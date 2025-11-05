Q2 results today: Sun Pharma, Grasim Ind, Britannia among companies to declare earnings on Wednesday — 5 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: Around 112 companies will be releasing their second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 5. However, the Indian stock market will remain closed for trading today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Grasim Industries, Britannia Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Delhivery are some of the marquee companies scheduled to post their September quarter results today.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 650 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Sun Pharma Q2 results preview Sun Pharma is likely to report stable yet modest growth in its earnings for the September quarter FY26.

Brokerage firm Kotak Equities anticipates EBITDA margins at 27.4 per cent, marking a decline of 130 basis points year-on-year and 200 basis points quarter-on-quarter, as the company continues substantial investments in Leqselvi’s US launch and other specialty marketing initiatives.

Gross margins are likely to dip 90 basis points sequentially to 78.8 per cent, while R&D expenses may increase to 6.5 per cent of sales, compared with 5.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

Britannia Q2 results preview Analysts anticipate that Britannia's volume growth is likely remain flat, due to high base effect, pricing measures, and a temporary GST-related impact.

According to Yes Securities, Britannia’s revenue is expected to rise by 6.8 per cent, supported by previous price increases and double-digit year-on-year growth in EBITDA.

“We estimate BRIT’s base business volumes to be flat in 2QFY26 owing to high base, pricing actions and transitory GST impact. This, along with strong pricing growth led by price hikes announced in earlier quarters should lead to revenue growth of 6.8%. Moderating RM inflation with benefit of Palm oil duty cut will lead to improvement in sequential gross margin by 120bps QoQ (flat YoY). Savings in operating overheads will result in improvement of EBITDA margin by ~70bps to 17.5%. EBITDA and APAT are thus estimated to grow by ~11.4% and 15.1% YoY, respectively,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Wednesday, Nov 5, 2025 -