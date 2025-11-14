Q2 results today: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Oil India, MRF among firms to declare earnings on Friday — 14 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: The second-quarter earnings season is now in the final stages, with more than 900 companies to release their financial results today, November 14.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Marico, Oil India, MRF, Max Healthcare Institute, and Inox Wind are among the companies to declare their earnings today.

It was an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 2,500 companies were scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Oil India Q2 results preview. According to brokerage firm Elara Capital, Oil India's September quarter earnings may be hit by falling crude oil prices and the weaker competitiveness of gas/LNG versus crude oil.

The company is likely to post a 30% fall in EBITDA; meanwhile, crude oil production and gas production are likely to remain flat, as per Elara.

“Oil India’s (OINL) EBITDA may fall 30% YoY due to lower realisation for oil. OINL’s crude oil production may drop by 3% YoY, and gas production may be flat YoY,” the brokerage firm said.

Max Healthcare Q2 results preview Brokerage firm Choice Broking believes that Max Healthcare is likely to post a strong quarter, with profit after tax (PAT) likely to rise 16.5% YoY and revenue to surge 24%.

“We expect MAXHEALTH to deliver a strong performance, with revenue rising 23.8% YoY, supported by a favourable case-mix shift towards high-speciality therapies, strong volume growth and aggressive expansion strategy,” the firm said in a note.

Marico Q2 results preview According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, Marico's domestic business saw steady momentum in Jul-Aug and saw transitory impact of disruption in trade channels and CSD ahead of the implementation of new GST rates in Sep.

“We expect 28% consol. revenue growth and ~6% domestic volume growth. The high pricing contribution is driven largely by price hikes in Parachute. Gross margins expected to contract 560bp YoY to 45.2% given high base and rise in RM prices. Operating margins are expected to contract 330bp YoY to 16.3%,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Friday, Nov 14, 2025 -