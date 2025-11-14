Mint Market
Q2 results today: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Oil India, MRF among firms to declare earnings on Friday — 14 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Marico, Oil India, MRF, Max Healthcare Institute, and Inox Wind are among the companies to declare their earnings today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Nov 2025, 08:39 AM IST
Q2 results today: The second-quarter earnings season is now in the final stages, with more than 900 companies to release their financial results today, November 14.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Marico, Oil India, MRF, Max Healthcare Institute, and Inox Wind are among the companies to declare their earnings today.

It was an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 2,500 companies were scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Oil India Q2 results preview.

According to brokerage firm Elara Capital, Oil India's September quarter earnings may be hit by falling crude oil prices and the weaker competitiveness of gas/LNG versus crude oil.

The company is likely to post a 30% fall in EBITDA; meanwhile, crude oil production and gas production are likely to remain flat, as per Elara.

“Oil India’s (OINL) EBITDA may fall 30% YoY due to lower realisation for oil. OINL’s crude oil production may drop by 3% YoY, and gas production may be flat YoY,” the brokerage firm said.

Max Healthcare Q2 results preview

Brokerage firm Choice Broking believes that Max Healthcare is likely to post a strong quarter, with profit after tax (PAT) likely to rise 16.5% YoY and revenue to surge 24%.

“We expect MAXHEALTH to deliver a strong performance, with revenue rising 23.8% YoY, supported by a favourable case-mix shift towards high-speciality therapies, strong volume growth and aggressive expansion strategy,” the firm said in a note.

Marico Q2 results preview

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, Marico's domestic business saw steady momentum in Jul-Aug and saw transitory impact of disruption in trade channels and CSD ahead of the implementation of new GST rates in Sep.

“We expect 28% consol. revenue growth and ~6% domestic volume growth. The high pricing contribution is driven largely by price hikes in Parachute. Gross margins expected to contract 560bp YoY to 45.2% given high base and rise in RM prices. Operating margins are expected to contract 330bp YoY to 16.3%,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Friday, Nov 14, 2025 -

No. | Company Name
1 | Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
2 | Siemens
3 | Max Healthcare Institute
4 | Marico
5 | Oil India
6 | MRF
7 | Glenmark Pharma
8 | Narayana Hrudayalaya
9 | Exide Industries
10 | Inox Wind
11 | KIOCL
12 | Sun TV Network
13 | BASF India
14 | Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
15 | Brainbees Solutions
16 | Godawari Power & Ispat
17 | Natco Pharma
18 | Swan Corp
19 | Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
20 | Ingersoll Rand (India)
21 | Engineers India
22 | SKF India
23 | Time Technoplast
24 | Inox Green Energy Services
25 | GMR Power and Urban Infra
26 | V2 Retail
27 | Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
28 | Valor Estate
29 | Jai Balaji Industries
30 | Archean Chemical Industries
31 | Redtape
32 | Balu Forge Industries
33 | India Glycols
34 | Ahluwalia Contracts India
35 | Sequent Scientific
36 | VIP Industries
37 | Ashoka Buildcon
38 | Rajesh Exports
39 | Optiemus Infracom
40 | Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India
41 | Pace Digitek
42 | Nirlon
43 | GK Energy
44 | Kirloskar Industries
45 | Insolation Energy
46 | Lancer Containers Lines
47 | Sindhu Trade Links
48 | Spice Lounge Food Works
49 | Gufic Biosciences
50 | Stylam Industries
51 | City Pulse Multiventures
52 | Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
53 | AGI Infra
54 | BGR Energy Systems
55 | Carraro India
56 | TCPL Packaging
57 | Ddev Plastiks Industries
58 | HPL Electric and Power
59 | Fineotex Chemical
60 | Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
61 | Brightcom Group
62 | Easy Trip Planners
63 | Prakash Industries
64 | GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY
65 | EMS
66 | Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
67 | Morepen Laboratories
68 | Monarch Networth Capital
69 | Panacea Biotec
70 | Jindal Poly Films
71 | Spectrum Electrical Industries
72 | Simplex Infrastructures
73 | Bajel Projects
74 | Rane Holdings
75 | Kalyani Investment Company
76 | Uniparts India
77 | India Nippon Electricals
78 | SEPC
79 | Pix Transmissions
80 | RIR Power Electronics
81 | R M Drip Sprinklers Systems
82 | Mufin Green Finance
83 | Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
84 | MSP Steel & Power
85 | Algoquant Fintech
86 | S P Apparels
87 | Bharat Global Developers
88 | GTL Infrastructure
89 | Khazanchi Jewellers
90 | Rama Steel Tubes
91 | Salasar Techno Engineering
 
 
