Q2 results today: TCS, IREDA, GM Breweries, Anand Rathi Wealth, Tata Elxsi, Hathway & more to report earnings

Q2 results today on October 10: At least 10 companies are scheduled to release their second quarter financial results (Q2FY25) today, on Thursday, October 10.

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began this month, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Companies to post Q2 results today — October 10 Tata Consultancy Services, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi Wealth, Arkade Developers, Den Networks, GM Breweries, Ashoka Metcast Limited, NB Footwear, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom.

Stock Market Today Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Thursday tracking a rally in global equities after US market indices, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones, registered record closing highs.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,200 level, a premium of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Wednesday, the domestic equity benchmark indices ended lower on profit-taking after the RBI policy announcement.

The Sensex fell 167.71 points to close at 81,467.10, while the Nifty 50 settled 31.20 points, or 0.12%, to close at 24,981.95.

Ratan Tata Passes Away Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9. He was 86. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.