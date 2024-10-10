Q2 results today: TCS, IREDA, GM Breweries, Anand Rathi Wealth, Tata Elxsi, Hathway & more to report earnings

Q2 results today: At least 10 companies including the TCS, IREDA, Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi Wealth, Arkade Developers, Den Networks, GM Breweries, Ashoka Metcast, NB Footwear, and Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom. will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on October 10.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 Oct 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Trade Now
Q2 results today: TCS, IREDA, GM Breweries, Anand Rathi Wealth, Tata Elxsi, Hathway & more to report earnings on October 10
Q2 results today: TCS, IREDA, GM Breweries, Anand Rathi Wealth, Tata Elxsi, Hathway & more to report earnings on October 10(Shutterstock)

Q2 results today on October 10: At least 10 companies are scheduled to release their second quarter financial results (Q2FY25) today, on Thursday, October 10.

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began this month, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Also Read | Q2 results: TCS, IREDA, Avenue Supermarts among companies to declare earnings

Companies to post Q2 results today — October 10

Tata Consultancy Services, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi Wealth, Arkade Developers, Den Networks, GM Breweries, Ashoka Metcast Limited, NB Footwear, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on October 10: What to expect in trade today

Stock Market Today

Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Thursday tracking a rally in global equities after US market indices, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones, registered record closing highs.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,200 level, a premium of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Wednesday, the domestic equity benchmark indices ended lower on profit-taking after the RBI policy announcement.

The Sensex fell 167.71 points to close at 81,467.10, while the Nifty 50 settled 31.20 points, or 0.12%, to close at 24,981.95.

The Nifty 50 Index continued its correction phase, ending a volatile trading session on Wednesday at 24,981.95, down 0.12%.

Also Read | N Chandrasekaran condoles Ratan Tata’s death, ‘was more than a Chairman…’

Ratan Tata Passes Away

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9. He was 86. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Tata Group stocks are all set to remain in focus in today's trading session following the demise of Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a legendary industrialist who played a key role in developing one of India’s largest and most influential conglomerates.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQ2 results today: TCS, IREDA, GM Breweries, Anand Rathi Wealth, Tata Elxsi, Hathway & more to report earnings

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.00
03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.55 (-0.34%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

164.75
03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
0.35 (0.21%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

128.90
03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
2.1 (1.66%)

Ashok Leyland share price

222.05
03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.45 (-0.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Bank Of Maharashtra share price

54.79
03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-2.22 (-3.89%)

Vodafone Idea share price

9.19
03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.31 (-3.26%)

ITC share price

491.80
03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-16.1 (-3.17%)

Tata Communications share price

1,950.15
03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-54.95 (-2.74%)
More from Top Losers

Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

142.45
03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
12 (9.2%)

RITES share price

324.60
03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
24 (7.98%)

Divis Laboratories share price

5,972.90
03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
425.9 (7.68%)

Torrent Power share price

1,935.20
03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
118.05 (6.5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.000.00
    Chennai
    77,461.000.00
    Delhi
    77,613.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.