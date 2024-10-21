Q2 results today: At least 45 companies including Ultratech Cement, NELCO, Bajaj Housing Finance, Jana Small Finance Bank, Tips Films, CG Power, and Mahindra Logistics, among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on October 21.

Q2 results today on October 21: At least 45 companies are set to release their July-September quarter financial results today, on Monday, October 21, according to BSE data. Further, several major blue-chip firms and banks are scheduled to declare their Q2 results this week.

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began this month, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Stock Market Watch The domestic benchmark indices of the Indian stock market, Sensex and the Nifty 50 index, showed a recovery in the second half of the trading session on Friday, October 18, a contrast from the initial weak start. Therefore, the frontline indices closed higher, breaking a three-day losing streak.

The Nifty 50 gained 0.42 per cent, closing in positive territory at 24,854 points, mainly due to a robust recovery in banking and auto stocks. Similarly, the Sensex gained 0.27 per cent, closing at ₹81,227.

On the outlook for market today, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, "A sustained selling pressure from FPIs, muted Q2 earnings expectations, and elevated valuations acted as a headwind for the market. Insipid demand and volatility in input prices are the hinderance of a slowdown in earnings during the quarter."

“Geopolitical tensions and uncertainty ahead of the US presidential election paved the way for haven asset gold to climb a new record high. While a caution from an auto major about weak festival demand further added pressure on the indices," he added.