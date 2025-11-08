Q2 Results today: Usha Martin, Olectra Greentech, Greenlam Industries others to announce Q2 earnings

As we near the second last week of earnings, nearly 113 companies are set to announce their Q2 results today. India's corporate earnings for the September quarter (Q2FY26) are proving to be more robust than anticipated thus far, with impressive performances from the commodity, capital goods, and technology sectors contributing to a rise in overall profits, according to experts.

As per Motilal Oswal, the preliminary review indicates that while the general trend remains steady, the recovery in earnings is primarily being driven by specific sectors — and estimates for the Nifty 50's earnings have experienced slight upward revisions.

The Oil & Gas sector has been the main contributor to this growth, with profits for Oil Marketing Companies skyrocketing nearly nine times compared to the previous year, in addition to substantial double-digit increases in technology, cement, capital goods, and metals. Collectively, these five sectors accounted for nearly 86% of the total earnings growth in Q2, according to the report.

On November 7, the domestic benchmark equity finished unchanged on Friday but declined for the week as foreign capital outflows overshadowed the positive sentiment around corporate earnings and trade discussions between India and the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that his discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were progressing positively and that he intends to visit the country soon.

On Friday, the Nifty 50 decreased by 0.07% to reach 25,492.30, while the BSE Sensex fell by 0.11% to settle at 83,216.28 points. Both indices experienced a drop of 0.9% over the week.

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, lately, Nifty 50 has been trading below the 50EMA, indicating near-term weakness. Looking at the broader backdrop, the index has been declining since forming a double top around 26,100 on the hourly timeframe.

“ Recently, the index slipped below a critical moving average, setting a deeper bearish tone. The crucial resistance is placed at 25,600; as long as it remains below this level, sentiment may continue to favor a sell-on-rise strategy. On the lower end, support is placed at 25,400, and a fall below this level might further boost the bears’ morale,” said De.

Q2 Results today Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Saven Technologies Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd, AMS Polymers Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, Anthem Biosciences Ltd, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd, Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd, and many more.

Approximately 113 companies will release their September quarter results today - ASM Technologies Ltd, Asutosh Enterprise Ltd, Autoline Industries Ltd, Aviva Industries Ltd, AYM Syntex Ltd, Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd, Bengal Steel Industries Ltd, BMW Industries Ltd, B & A Ltd, Captain Pipes Ltd, Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltd, Cochin Minerals & Rutiles Ltd, Captain Polyplast Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd, Crystal Business System Ltd, Deccan Bearings Ltd, Ethos Ltd, Exxaro Tiles Ltd, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Gagan Gases Ltd, GK Consultants Ltd Golkonda, Aluminium Extrusions Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, GPT Healthcare Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd, Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd, H S India Ltd, IFGL Refractories Ltd, Indiqube Spaces Ltd, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd, Jayant Agro Organics Ltd, JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd, Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Zenlabs Ethica Ltd, and others.

