Q2FY24 earnings review: Cement companies report strong Q2 numbers, aided by lower rainfall and price hikes
Lower rainfall and decreased power and fuel costs contributed to the strong Q2 numbers of cement companies, despite the seasonally dull period. Investors responded positively to the robust performance.
Cement companies reported a strong set of numbers for the September quarter, owning to lower-than-expected rainfall and price hikes. While volume growth continued to be robust, realizations impressed in a seasonally weak quarter.
