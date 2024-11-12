Gujarat Toolroom's shares hit the 2% upper circuit at ₹ 12.16 after strong Q2FY25 results, with net profit soaring to ₹ 26.78 crore. Total income rose 73% year-on-year to ₹ 271 crore. The stock remains over 73% below its 52-week high despite recent gains.

Shares of penny stock Gujarat Toolroom reached the 2 per cent upper circuit of ₹12.16 for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, November 12, following robust quarterly results for the period ended September 2024 (Q2FY25).

The company's net profit surged significantly to ₹26.78 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹2.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, and showed an 18 per cent sequential growth from ₹22.73 crore in the June quarter. Total income for the quarter rose 73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹271 crore, up from ₹156.7 crore in the corresponding period last year, with a marginal sequential increase of 2.5 per cent from ₹264.35 crore in the June quarter.

For the first half of FY25 (H1FY25), net profit saw a dramatic rise to ₹49.13 crore, compared with ₹3.2 crore in the same period last year. Total income for H1FY25 jumped over 239 per cent to ₹535.4 crore from ₹157.8 crore in the prior year.

Stock Price Trend Before the recent back-to-back upper circuit sessions, Gujarat Toolroom's stock had been locked in a 2 per cent lower circuit for four consecutive sessions from November 5 to 8. Over the past year, the stock has declined by more than 70 per cent and has fallen over 65 per cent year-to-date in 2024.

The stock currently remains over 73 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹45.97, which it reached in March 2024. However, it has risen more than 13 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹10.75, recorded in August 2024.

Other Recent Developments In October, Gujarat Toolroom successfully completed a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), raising ₹50 crore at an issue price of ₹11.50 per share. This issuance attracted significant participation from institutional investors such as Zeta Global Funds and Eminence Global Fund PCC Trade Fund.

