Q3 Earnings: PL overweight on banks, underweight on metals; lists Astral, Safari among high conviction picks
The brokerage has increased its weight and remains ‘overweight’ on Banks, Cap Goods and Healthcare, and diversified financials (led by HDFC AMC). It is ‘equal weight’ on IT and ‘underweight’ on Auto, Metals, Cement, Consumer and Oil & Gas.
For the December quarter, brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher estimates an 11.8 percent sales growth, 11.9 percent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth and 16.9 percent growth in profit before tax (PBT) for its coverage universe.
