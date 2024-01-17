Q3 Earnings Preview: 5 Nifty50 companies including SBI, Coal India likely to post decline in net profit; check full list

Updated: 17 Jan 2024

For the December quarter, Motilal Oswal anticipates a 10% (YoY) growth in Nifty earnings. The primary drivers for this growth are expected to be domestic cyclicals, particularly auto and BFSI. It has listed 5 stocks that are likely to post a decline in their net profit/loss in Q3. Let's take a look:

1/5State Bank of India: The brokerage expects India's largest lender to post a 22.4% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the December quarter at ₹ 11,020 crore as against ₹ 14,210 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its net interest income is likely to rise 5.5% to ₹ 40,160 crore vs ₹ 38,070 crore in the same period last year. According to MOSL, the firm is likely to post higher opex due to increased investment. It also expects SBI's earnings to decline due to higher wage provisions. However, asset quality is seen improving further, supported by a low-stressed asset pool. Margin and provisions will be the key monitorables, added MOSL.

2/5Coal India: The brokerage expects the metal company's net profit to fall 27% YoY in the December quarter to ₹ 5,700 crore as against ₹ 7,800 crore in the year-ago period. Its total sales are also likely to fall 1.1% to ₹ 34,800 crore vs ₹ 35,200 crore in the same period last year. The brokerage noted that Coal India's dispatches grew 8.8% YoY to 191mt during 3QFY24. It expects the e-auction premium to be at 70% during 3Q FY24. Management guidance on FY24 and FY25 production, e-auction volumes and premiums are important indicators to look out for, noted MOSL.

3/5ONGC: MOSL forecasts an over 17% decline in the company's net profit in the December quarter to ₹ 9,150 crore as against ₹ 11,040 crore in the year-ago period. Its net sales are also likely to fall 9.3% to ₹ 34,990 crore vs ₹ 38,320 crore in the same period last year. Oil realisation (before windfall tax) is likely to decline 6% YoY/3% QoQ, in line with Brent movement in 3QFY24, estimates MOSL. It expects oil and gas sales volumes to grow 1% QoQ. Update on the first oil from the KG Basin and ramp-up of gas production remain the key monitorable. Meanwhile, further delay in oil production from KG Basin or a decline in oil prices below USD75/bbl are key downside risks, it cautioned.

4/5Dr Reddy's: The pharma firm is likely to post a 7.6% fall in its Q3 net profit at ₹ 1,210 crore as against ₹ 1,250 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its net sales are also likely to rise 1.5% to ₹ 6,870 crore vs ₹ 6,770 crore in the same period last year. As per the brokerage, the firm's US sales are expected to grow 4% YoY to $384 million due to steady traction in existing products and continued price erosion. Watch out for updates on filings, approvals, and launches in China. Also, India revenue is likely to grow 6% YoY; strong traction in respiratory is to be offset by a double-digit decline in cardiac therapy. Watch out for key approvals and launches in NA over the next 12-15 months, MOSL said.