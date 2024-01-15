Q3 Preview: PI Industries preferred pick of Jefferies from chemical sector; Anupam Rasayan to see strong recovery
Q3 Results Preview: Amidst weak expectations from chemical sector during the quarter, PI Industries remains preferred pick of Jefferies on volume outlook, valuations. Anupam Rasayan may see see strong recovery during the quarter while Navin Fluorine may see sequential recovery on HPP plant ramp-up.
Q3 Result preview: Expectations remain weak for the chemical sector in the near term and the chemical manufacturers are likely to see a soft Q3. The impact of weak demand, inventory destocking, lower realizations continue to be felt by manufacturers. Exporters are also likely to not see much respite. Impact of uneven distribution of monsoon is also likely to be felt by agrochemical manufacturers.
