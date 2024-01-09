Q3 Result Preview: 4 key reasons why Agrochemical producers may see a weak quarterly performance
Q3 Result Preview: The agrochemical manufacturers may continue to face headwinds on their performance in the December quarter. Besides being a seasonally weak quarter, headwinds on channel inventories, demand and weak exports are among key reasons impacting Q3 performances.
Agrochemical manufacturers may continue to see headwinds faced by them in the earlier quarters impact their Q3 performance too. While the December quarter remains seasonally weak, the inventory destocking that has continued to pose headwinds for the manufacturers during the past few quarters will still have some impact. The manufacturers that may have reduced high-cost inventories may be better off and may see better margins than those who still are in the process of reducing the inventories yet. The demand that has remained weak, impacted by uneven monsoon during the earlier quarter may not improve significantly in the seasonally weak December quarter. The exporters of generics may continue to face pressure in the December quarter too feel analysts.
