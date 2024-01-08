Q3 Result Preview- Bajaj Auto, Hero other 2W and PV manufacturers to lead earnings growth for auto producers
Q3 Result Preview: The Q3 performance of Auto OEM's may be driven by strong volume growth seen by two wheeler manufacturers and passenger vehicle manufacturers. The operating profits may rise helped by lower commodity prices and operating leverage leading to earnings growth.
Q3 Result Preview: The auto OEM (original equipment manufacturers) have seen a strong sales growth during the October- december quarter. The festival season propped up sales of two-wheelers and passenger vehicles as wedding season in December also supported sales figures. The two-wheeler sales stood out on low base of last year and some uptick in rural demand also lifting entry level sales.
