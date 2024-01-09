Q3 Result Preview: Specialty chemical sector companies to witness another weak quarter, say analysts
The third quarter was likely a difficult quarter for the crop-protection chemicals industry, with exports likely hurt more than domestic sales amid continued destocking by customers.
Chemical intermediate makers and crop-protection chemical companies in India are likely to report a week third quarterly results for FY24, says Kotak Institutional Equities.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message