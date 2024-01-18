Q3 Result Preview: Sun Pharma to lead with highest sequential rise in US sales; Domestic strongest for Torrent-Jefferies
Q3 Result Preview- The pharmaceutical companies may see strong growth in Q3 led by continued momentum in the US and India sales. Jefferies factors in highest sequential growth for Sun Pharma in the US . In domestic markets Torrent Pharma may lead growth followed by Cipla.
Q3 Result Preview: The favorable trend seen by Indian Pharma companies on earnings growth during the first half of FY24 may continue during the December quarter too. Two key reasons for the same are continued strong performance of Indian companies in the US markets and healthy growth momentum in the domestic arena.
