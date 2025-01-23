Coforge share price and Persistent Systems shares rallied up to 10% in early trade on Thursday after the IT companies reported their Q3 results. Coforge shares were locked in the 10% upper circuit at ₹9,047.60 apiece on the BSE. Persistent Systems share price spiked as much as 9.05% to ₹6,200 apiece.

The Tier-2 IT companies - Coforge and Persistent Systems - posted strong earnings for the third quarter of FY25.

Coforge Q3 Results Coforge posted a net profit of ₹215.5 crore in the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024, a rise of 6.6% from the September quarter.

The company’s Q3FY25 revenue growth stood at 8.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) at ₹3,318.2 crore. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue grew by 8.4% on a sequential basis, while in US Dollar terms, topline rose by 7.5% QoQ to $397 million.

At the operational level, EBIT increased to ₹316.2 crore from ₹287.6 crore in the previous quarter, while EBIT margin improved to 9.5% from 9.4%, QoQ.

Coforge has also signed an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Xceltrait Inc. for $17.85 million.

Coforge also announced an interim dividend of ₹19 per share. Coforge dividend record date has been fixed as January 30, 2025.

Persistent Systems Q3 Results Persistent Systems’ net profit in Q3FY25 rose by 14% QoQ to ₹373 crore.

Revenue in US Dollar terms stood at $360.2 million, a growth of 5% from last quarter. A CNBC-TV18 poll had expected Persistent's US Dollar revenue to be at $362.7 million.

The company’s revenue increased by 5.7% to ₹3,062 crore. In constant currency terms, revenue growth was at 4.6%.

EBIT during the quarter registered a growth of 12% from last quarter to ₹456 crore, while EBIT margin improved by 90 bps QoQ to 14.9%%.

Persistent Systems also declared an interim dividend of ₹20 per share.

“Persistent continues to lead the industry with 19.8% YoY growth in the quarter and its FY31 guidance requires ~24% CAGR over FY25–31. Management is taking the right steps diversifying into new verticals and expanding its current verticals into sub verticals, with a focused plan to scale up each of them meaningfully. At 50x FY26E PE, the stock appears expensive, but that is justified in our opinion given PSYS’s healthy growth profile (25% earnings CAGR over FY24–27E,” said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The brokerage firm retained its ‘Buy’ rating and increased Persistent Systems share price target to ₹7,000 per share from ₹6,350 earlier.

Motilal Oswal projects a 19% USD revenue CAGR over FY24-27E for Persistent Systems, which, combined with margin expansion, could result in a ~21%+ EPS CAGR. This places the company in a league of its own as a diversified product engineering and IT services player, justifying a premium valuation multiple.

“Our estimates are largely unchanged. The stock is currently trading at an admittedly expensive valuation. That said, owing to its superior earnings growth trajectory, on a PEG basis, we believe the valuation still has room for upside. We value Persistent Systems at 55x FY27E EPS,” MOFSL said.

The brokerage firm reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹7,600 per share.

Stock Price Trend Coforge share price has rallied 20% in three months and more than 46% in six months. The stock has jumped 108% in the past two years.

Meanwhile, Persistent Systems share price has fallen 4% in one month, but has rallied 28% in six months and more than 49% in one year. The IT stock has delivered mutlibagger returns of 170% in the past two years.